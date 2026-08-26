Is This Former 1st-Rnd Pitcher Destined To Make Cardinals Debut Thursday?

The St. Louis Cardinals are in a bad way, injury-wise. Before Tuesday’s news even sent Masyn Winn to the injured list, the Cardinals rotation was short two men.

There’s currently still a hole in this week’s probables as the Cards play host to an American League foe, the sub-500 Baltimore Orioles.

The always inconsistent Matthew Liberatore got the start on Tuesday night, and Michael McGreevy will take the ball on Wednesday.

Depending on how those two starts go, the Cardinals have the option of making the series finale a bullpen game. However, it seems increasingly likely that former first-round pick Cooper Hjerpe will be making his Major League debut for the beat-up Cardinals.

Who Is Cooper Hjerpe?

Cooper Hjerpe was the 22nd overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft. He was selected by the Cardinals and has spent the last four seasons working his way up the ranks.

He has been particularly busy this year. Hjerpe started the season in the Florida Complex League before earning a promotion to Single-A. He made only five appearances at his first two stops before heading up to Double-A for a month.

Hjerpe completed “the cycle” in August, making four starts for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, where he mowed down the competition.

He went a combined eight innings, allowing just three hits and zero runs in his first two Triple-A starts this month.

Hjerpe finally had his armor pierced in start number three, giving up one run, but was back to throwing scoreless ball in his latest start on Saturday.

He’s made four starts in Triple-A so far positing an ERA of 0.60.

Hopefully he hasn’t unpacked his suitcase fully after making his fourth team change this summer, because there very well could be a fifth on the horizon.

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