Jordan Walker Out Again: What to Know About Cardinals Star

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker is a bit banged up right now.

Walker was scratched from the lineup on Tuesday due to right knee inflammation. When Cardinals manager Oli Marmol spoke about Walker on Tuesday, he insinuated that the hope is that he would just be day-to-day and even play on Wednesday.

"The hope is he is good for [Wednesday],” Marmol said, as transcribed by MLB.com's Bill Ladson. “It has been in and out, but a little more [inflammation] today as he was trying to get loose. When he hits the bag hard sometimes, he feels it. He felt it a little bit yesterday. Coming in today, it didn’t loosen up as quickly as we would have liked.”

Unfortunately, Walker wasn't in the club's lineup on Wednesday.

Tonight's finale in NYC pic.twitter.com/N6vE5A1d8w — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 5, 2026

The Cardinals Are Missing Jordan Walker

Jul 31, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) returns to the dugout during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, if you're a Cardinals fan, this isn't something to be worried about just yet. Walker is riding a six-game hitting streak and collected two base hits in three straight games before being scratched on Tuesday. Unless the Cardinals announced a negative diagnosis, this isn't something that should be of concern.

Walker started the second half of the season on a slow note, but caught fire once again. Over his last six games, he slashed .310/.310/.310 with a .621 OPS, four RBIs, and two runs scored. The power numbers weren't there, but he's getting on base and connecting well.

If anything, the knee inflammation could be an explanation for his lack of power in the second half of the season so far. Walker actually hasn't hit a home run yet since winning the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby. Hopefully, this little rest helps him reset and he's able to get the power back when he gets back on the field.

Unless the Cardinals announce further imaging or something along those lines, this isn't a big deal. With the Cardinals selling off pieces ahead of the trade deadline, there's no reason to rush Walker back if he's banged up at all. If there is even the slightest chance of him making it worse, take some time to rest. The Cardinals aren't going to be a playoff team this season, unless something crazy happens. Hopefully, Walker is able to get back on the field in the coming days. But there's no reason to risk an injury getting worse with the club's best overall player.

For now, nothing to worry about. But something to monitor.