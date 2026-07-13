Cardinals Report Card: Grades for All 19 Position Players at All-Star Break

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the 2026 Major League Baseball season with low expectations, but have shocked the baseball world.

When the season kicked off, there were plenty of people around the baseball world talking about this club as a potential last-place team. Instead, the Cardinals are five games above .500 at the All-Star break at 50-45 and are just one game out of a National League Wild Card spot. The Cardinals are the top National League club on the outside looking in right now. All in all, St. Louis has been significantly better than expected this season. It's been a pleasant surprise and it goes to show that the young guys throughout the roster have stepped up, to say the least.

With that being said and the All-Star break here, let's grade each St. Louis position player who has gotten some time in the majors.

Pedro Pagés, Catcher — C+

Jul 8, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) celebrates with catcher Pedro Pages (43) after the Cardinals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pagés hasn't done much with his bat yet this season (.212 batting average) but he has been a good leader in the clubhouse and has done well with the pitchers. His role isn't as big as it was at the beginning of the season, but overall a net positive presence.

Alec Burleson, First Base — B+

Jul 8, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burleson has 15 homers and 67 RBIs through 94 games played. His .273 batting average is a bit of a step back from last year, but he'll be just fine. Overall, he has been great.

JJ Wetherholt, Second Base — A+

Jul 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA;St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An unbelievable first half to the season for the rookie infielder. Wetherholt has been great with his bat and even better defensively. Plus, he has a nice, new contract extension. The team couldn't ask for more from him.

Masyn Winn, Shortstop — B-

Jul 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) fields a ground ball against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winn has been excellent defensively. He's in the 97th precentile in outs above average with eight. It's hard to live up to his defensive performance from last season, though. Plus, his bat has been a bit inconsistent.

Nolan Gorman, Third Base — F

Jun 1, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) is congratulated by third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gorman began the season as the Cardinals' starting third baseman, but his bat was not able to get going. He has since been demoted to Triple-A after batting .194 in 62 games with seven homers.

Nathan Church, Outfielder — B-

Jul 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Nathan Church (27) gestures after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Church has been very solid as a rookie. He's playing good defense and is slashing .236/.280/.384 in 77 games played. He missed some time earlier in the campaign, but has played well since returning.

Victor Scott II, Outfielder — D

May 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II (11) advances to third base on a base hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Gorman, Scott is down in Triple-A right now. The reason why he has a higher grade than Gorman is the fact that he was playing elite defense before going down.

Jordan Walker, Outfielder — A+

Jul 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker is the biggest comeback story of the 2026 season in general. Walker has gone from a former top prospect who looked like a potential bust to a legit MVP contender and an All-Star. What a year.

Iván Herrera, DH/Catcher — A-

Jul 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) and designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) walk back the dugout after ending the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herrera has been very solid all season. He's an All-Star and has been one of the club's most consistent bats, up there with Walker, Burleson and Wetherholt. He has been able to stay healthy as well, but his batting average and OPS have both taken hits.

José Fermín, Utility — B

Jul 6, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Jose Fermin (15) hits an RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fermín has been a very solid bench bat for the Cardinals. He's batting .259 and can play all over the field. It's hard to ask for much more.

Lars Nootbaar, Outfielder — B+

Jul 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nootbaar would be in the "A" range if he were healthy all season. He missed time early on, but has been great since he returned to the field. He looks healthy and has been better offensively than he was last year. Plus, he's a leader for this young club.

Blaze Jordan, Third Base — B-

Jul 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Blaze Jordan (33) reacts after hitting a double against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan came out of the gate hot, but has cooled at the plate. Overall, he still has been a net positive for the club, though.

Thomas Saggese, Utility — D+

Apr 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Thomas Saggese (25) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saggese has played in 32 games on the season in the majors and batted .184.

Bryan Torres, Utility — C

Jul 2, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Bryan Torres (39) scores a run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Torres has played in 30 games in the big leagues and has four homers. Not bad.

Jimmy Crooks, Catcher — C-

Jul 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Jimmy Crooks (8) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crooks dominated down in Triple-A, but is batting just .164 in 25 games played in the majors this season with two homers and eight RBIs. The Cardinals need more.

Nelson Velázquez, Outfield — B

Jul 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Nelson Velazquez (38) walks off the field during a weather delay in the fourth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Velázquez has played in 24 games since being promoted to the big leagues and has four homers, 12 RBIs and is batting .246. A very solid bench bat.

Ramón Urías, Yohel Pozo, César Prieto — N/A

Apr 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Ramon Urias (29) takes batting practice before the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All three have gotten some action in the majors, but haven't moved the needle.