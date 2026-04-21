Jordan Walker's Cardinals Breakout Has Simple Explanation

Everyone knew St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker was entering a make-or-break year, but even the most optimistic projections didn't have a start like this in mind.

Walker, the 23-year-old former No. 1 prospect, has gone gangbusters in his first 22 games, hitting eight home runs and sporting a 1.007 OPS. He extended his hitting streak to 15 games in a Monday loss against the Miami Marlins, and he also stole his fourth base in that contest.

Following two horrible seasons, the Cardinals were smart to give Walker at least one more chance on a team that most didn't expect to contend for the postseason. But he needed to get his mind right, and the slugger recently discussed how he's managed to do so early on.

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Walker's thoughts on strong season thus far

Apr 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) celebrates with Nolan Gorman (16) after the Cardinals defeated the Cleveland Guardians at Busch Stadium. Players and coaches are wearing number 42 in recognition of Jackie Robinson Day. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Walker's biggest adjustment seems to be embracing the inevitability of occasional failure and not compounding any issues by overexerting himself, either mentally or physically.

“Right now, instead of trying to overwork and do too much, I'm trying, when I'm not feeling as good, to do less and stay more relaxed. I think that's just the approach that's helped me a little bit more this year,” Walker said, per Perla Paredes of MLB.com.

The stolen bases are no small part of the equation, either, according to Walker. It seems to be an intentional addition to his game that could add up over the course of the long season -- in the Cardinals' favor.

“It is really credit to (outfield coach Jon Jay), he's really pushed me on my baserunning,” Walker said, per Paredes. “I'm realizing more how important it is just getting in scoring position, because I feel like our team can put the bat on the ball. I don’t think I appreciated that as much earlier in my career.”

The season is only an eighth over, so it's not as though Walker has finished proving that he belongs in the middle of this Cardinals lineup for the next decade. But it's clear that some of the intentions he set are paying off, and that should be encouraging for the organization as it tries to build a foundation.