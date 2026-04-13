Jordan Walker Just Made Cardinals History With Albert Pujols

Jordan Walker did it again on Sunday. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger, who has been among the league's biggest breakout stories of the 2026 season so far, clubbed his seventh home run of the season on Sunday and made a bit of team history in the process.

MLB's Sarah Langs shared on X that Walker is now just the fourth player in Cardinals history to club seven or more homers in the team's first 15 games of a season, joining Albert Pujols, Scott Rolen and Mark McGwire.

"Most home runs in team’s first 15 games of season, Cardinals history: 2006 Albert Pujols: 10, 2004 Scott Rolen: 8, 2026 Jordan Walker: 7, 1998 Mark McGwire: 7."

Jordan Walker Has Made More History

Apr 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Most home runs in team’s first 15 games of season, Cardinals history:



2006 Albert Pujols: 10

2004 Scott Rolen: 8

2026 Jordan Walker: 7

1998 Mark McGwire: 7 https://t.co/LDs6WeligH — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 12, 2026

The 2026 season kicked off just a few weeks ago and at this point it seems like Walker does something new and exciting each day. Walker has 15 games under his belt so far this season and is slashing .327/.393/.745 with seven homers and 14 RBIs.

It has been known all season so far that Walker is in the zone. This stat from Langs puts his breakout into perspective even more. Any time you can have your name mentioned along with guys like Pujols, Rolen and McGwire, that's special. The sample size is starting to get big enough to get really excited as well. He has 15 games under his belt this season, which is just shy of 10 percent of the entire regular season. His seven homers are already more than he had in both 2025 and 2024. Last season, Walker racked up six homers in 111 games played. In 2024, he had five homers in 51 games played.

Right now, Walker has seven homers in 15 games. That's a pace of 75 homers in 162 games played. Now, of course, that isn't likely in the slightest. But right now he looks like a 30-plus homer guy for the club, which would be a massive win in itself at 23 years old. Right now, his career high in homers is 16, which he set as a rookie in 2023.

Another thing that should get Cardinals fans excited is the fact that he's not just having success against lefties. On Sunday, Walker smashed a homer off right-handed hurler Brayan Bello. On Saturday, Walker crushed a homer of right-hander Garrett Whitlock, who is one of the best set-up guys in baseball. Walker is having success against everyone right now and doing so at a historic rate.