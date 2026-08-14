Joshua Báez Arrives: How Cardinals Phenom Fits Into 2026 Plans

After much debate and chatter, it appears as though the St. Louis Cardinals are finally promoting No. 3 prospect Joshua Báez to the big leagues.

The chatter has intensified over the last few days in large part because of the rules around rookie status. If a player doesn't appear on a big league roster for more than 45 days, they maintain rookie status the next season, unless they have 130 or more at-bats, or pitch in 50 or more innings.

For the Cardinals, the threshold passed and it's not possible for a guy to come up and spend more than 45 days on the active roster in the regular season. There are just 44 days left in the regular season for the Cardinals, who will play their final game of the season on Sep. 27.

With that being said, the Báez era is beginning. MLB reporter Mike Rodriguez shared on X on Friday that Báez is finally being promoted.

Joshua Báez Is Coming Up To St. Louis

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"According to my sources, Dominican outfielder Joshua Báez has been called up to the Major Leagues by the St. Louis Cardinals," Rodriguez wrote. "Báez has 34 home runs and 90 RBIs this season in the Minor Leagues. Cardinals TOP #3 prospects."

Jim Bowden of The Athletic confirmed the news.

"Cardinals finally promote top OF power prospect Joshua Báez. 34 HR 90 RBI this year in minors," Bowden wrote on X.

So, what does Báez actually bring to the table?

The answer is a lot.

With Lars Nootbaar out the door and now a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, we should see Báez out in left field pretty much every day from here on out. He can play all three outfield spots and has done so in Triple-A this season. The best outfield configuration would be Báez in left field, Nathan Church in center field and Jordan Walker in right field. The Cardinals easily could flip Church and Báez, but left field seems like the most likely option right now.

Most importantly, he's bringing a major power bat to the lineup for the playoff push. The Cardinals entered the day on Friday just three games out of a playoff spot. Now, they're adding a guy who hit 34 home runs, drove in 90 runs and stole 21 bases in Triple-A in 103 games.

Báez is the real deal. If he can carry his momentum from Triple-A to the majors, this could be the right-handed boost St. Louis has been searching for.