Cardinals Nailed Timing Of Joshua Báez's Long-Awaited Promotion

The St. Louis Cardinals bided their time well and are making the right decision by calling up Joshua Báez.

On Friday, the Cardinals finally decided to promote Báez, their No. 3 prospect, as the young slugger was crushing it in the minor leagues. Across 103 games in the minor leagues, Báez slashed .256/.328/.573, mashing 34 home runs and driving in 90 runs, and will look to bring that momentum to the big leagues. St. Louis drafted Báez in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft, and his arrival in the majors has been long-awaited.

After St. Louis traded veteran outfielder Lars Nootbaar to the Arizona Diamondbacks before the trade deadline, it was expected that the team's easiest path to replace his production would be by promoting Báez. The Cardinals were smart, though, to wait until now to make the move.

St. Louis made the right call

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) hits a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the MLB, when rookies are called up to the big leagues but do not appear on the roster for more than 45 days, they can maintain rookie status unless they have 130 or more at-bats or pitch in 50 or more innings. By being patient after the trade deadline, the Cardinals now have their slugger up with their squad without Báez losing his rookie status.

This isn't the first time St. Louis has promoted a rookie in the same manner. In 2023, the Cardinals took the same approach with shortstop Masyn Winn, calling him up toward the end of the season and giving him a chance to get some experience in the big leagues.

Not only will calling Báez up give him a chance to gain experience toward the end of the season, but it will also improve the Cardinals' roster by adding a powerful slugger to their lineup down the stretch. With Nootbaar out the door with the Diamondbacks, we will likely see Báez take over as the Cardinals' everyday left fielder, though the 23-year-old can play all three outfield positions.

St. Louis' offense could surely use a boost if the team wants any chance of reaching the postseason. The Cardinals' offense has lacked power this season, ranking in the bottom third of the league in home runs, and has only been slightly better at scoring in general, ranking No. 19 with 529 runs.

St. Louis is still realistically within striking distance of securing a wild-card playoff spot. Bringing in a slugger like Báez, who mashed 34 home runs in only 103 games this season and looks to be the real deal, could give the Cardinals the boost they need.