Joshua Báez's 4-Homer Night Turned Heads Across Baseball, Including Cardinals Clubhouse

St. Louis Cardinals prospect Joshua Báez had a game on Tuesday night that had the baseball world talking.

Báez launched four homers as the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds took on the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. With his four homers, he now has 23 on the season to go along with 58 RBIs, stolen bases, and a .282/.345/.631 slash line. To put it into perspective how good he has been, his 23 homers in 62 games would be a pace of 60 homers in 162 games. His 58 RBIs in 62 games would be a pace of 151 RBIs in 162 games. He's seeing the ball well right now, to say the least.

One homer? Cool.

Two homers? Nice.

Three homers? Rare.

FOUR HOMERS?! 🤯🤯🤯🤯



Joshua Báez is now the International League home run leader!!#GoBirds pic.twitter.com/lA3IOPrRFP — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 17, 2026

In the process, he became just the third Cardinals prospect over the last 30 years to hit four homers in a single game, per the team.

"OF Joshua Báez (AAA) becomes the 16th MiLB player to hit 4 HR in a single game since 2005! He joins Chandler Redmond (with Double-A Springfield on Aug. 10, 2022) and Tyrone Horne (with Double-A Arkansas on July 27, 1998) as the only Cardinals minor leaguers to accomplish the feat in the last 30 years," the Cardinals announced.

As Báez crushed his four homers, fans around the Cardinals — and baseball in general — certainly were talking.

The Cardinals Slugger Made An Impact

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Joshua Baez goes nuclear with four home runs tonight!



He has 12 HR in his last 18 games



I think we could see Baez up with Cardinals before the end of the month

pic.twitter.com/AQLmnN2fts — Kirk Snyder (@dynastyinfo411) June 17, 2026

HOMER NUMBER FOUR ON THE NIGHT FOR JOSHUA BAEZ!!!!

103.9 MPH OFF OF THE BAT AGAINST CARDINALS LEGEND JUNIOR FERNANDEZ pic.twitter.com/tUiyTpAFA3 — Kyle Reis, 58% Neanderthal (@kyler416) June 17, 2026

Four Home Run Game for Joshua Baez

.....what are we waiting for? https://t.co/YN7P37uwr4 — Andy Smith (@A_Smith_FS) June 17, 2026

Walker and Baez in the corners is going to be amazing for the next 5 + years. We're going to have to make a trade before he's called up this year though. We've got nowhere for him to play right now lol. #stlcards https://t.co/NmTQ3cSl6A — St. Louis Cardinals Convo (@Rinedog1) June 17, 2026

I’m so excited for a Walker Baez outfield man. https://t.co/RTTMhQinN3 — HenceSZN (@HenceSZN) June 17, 2026

The posts go on and on. But it wasn't just fans who noticed Báez's performance. Brenden Schaeffer of MLB.com shared on X that shared on X that players in the Cardinals clubhouse were raving about the young slugger.

"I thought I was slick, that I might be able to get Blaze Jordan's instant reaction to learning about Joshua Báez hitting four home runs tonight in Memphis," Schaeffer wrote. "Not the case — Blaze raved about his Redbird teammate but he told me the big league clubhouse was already discussing Baez's feat before the media got in here.

"I asked Jimmy Crooks for his reaction. The Cardinals catcher described Baez as a fella who tends to hit the ball '70 to 100 feet' over the wall. 'He don't get cheapies.'"

If you can accomplish a feat, like four homers in a single game, the baseball world is going to talk about it, even if you're not in the majors just yet. That will change for Báez at some point and hopefully in the not-so-distant future. Defensively, the Cardinals would have tough decisions to make because now both Lars Nootbaar and Nathan Church was in the mix and playing well. You wouldn't bring Báez up to be a fourth outfielder. What's true is that his bat will play in the majors and at this point, it's only a matter of time before he gets his shot.