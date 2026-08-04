Cardinals' Easiest Path to Replace Lars Nootbaar Now

The St. Louis Cardinals traded a fan favorite on Monday.

It was a difficult trade deadline for the present on Monday, but it should have a very positive impact in the long term for the organization. The Cardinals traded outfielder Lars Nootbaar, starter Dustin May and reliever JoJo Romero ahead of the deadline. In the deals, the Cardinals brought a handful of prospects back, including No. 4 overall prospect Alexander Frias. Again, the 2026 trade deadline is going to be one that has a positive long-term impact on the organization, but it's never easy to sell.

With Nootbaar specifically, the Cardinals traded away a veteran leader and someone who has been in the majors with the club for six seasons.

It's Time For St. Louis To Promote Joshua Báez

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Cardinals are losing some leadership with Nootbaar out the door, fortunately, they have an option down in Triple-A who should be able to replace his production on the field right away. That is, of course, No. 3 overall prospect Joshua Báez.

With Nootbaar out the door, there is no reason for the Cardinals not to call Báez up at this point. First and foremost, the Cardinals proved with their fire sale that this is a season for development, not contending. If the Cardinals aren't going to contend, then there's no reason to not give a top prospect time in the majors to get adjusted to the big league game.

Báez has made his case for a big league promotion all season. He's down in Triple-A and is slashing .251/.324/.577 with a .901 OPS, 32 homers and 83 RBIs in 95 games played. While there are swing-and-miss questions around Báez, now is the time to give him a shot to try to figure it out in the big leagues.

If the Cardinals were to roll with an outfield featuring Báez, Nathan Church and Jordan Walker the rest of the way, that would arguably give the club a chance for even more power in the middle of the lineup than before. Before Nootbaar got traded, he was slashing .234/.333/.354 with a .688 OPS in 48 games with three homers and 16 RBIs. Báez's upside is higher than that. It will take time for the young slugger to adjust to the big leagues. Now, there is no reason to wait. There's a hole in the outfield. It's time to fill it with Báez.