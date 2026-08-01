Lars Nootbaar's Cardinals Future Uncertain With Astros Lingering

The 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline is in just two days and all eyes are going to be on the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis was one of the most exciting stories in baseball throughout the first half of the season as it outperformed expectations. The club has fallen back down to earth and now sits at 54-56. With two days left to go before the deadline, this isn't the time to be below .500.

We will end up seeing pieces moved between now and the deadline. The big question is whether the Cardinals will just trade pieces near free agency, like JoJo Romero, or if players with team control will be on the table as well. Lars Nootbaar falls in the second category. This past offseason he was talked about as a trade candidate, but he had surgery on both of his heels and this quieted the noise around him. Now, he's healthy and it's a topic of conversation once again. Nootbaar was asked about the deadline and noted that he went on the road expecting to come back. But there's interest in him around the league. For example, The Athletic's Chandler Rome reported that the Houston Astros are interested in acquiring him before the deadline.

Lars Nootbaar Is Under A Microscope

Jul 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) looks on in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Still, a left-handed hitter is among the most prominent names being discussed within the Astros’ front office. St. Louis’ Lars Nootbaar is of interest to Houston, according to multiple sources granted anonymity for their candor to discuss ongoing negotiations," Rome wrote.

While the Astros may want Nootbaar, Rome noted that the Cardinals' asking price is "astronomical" at this time.

"One source described the Cardinals’ ask as 'astronomical,' which does not bode well for a club short on prospect capital."

There is a difference between this report and a lot of the noise we've seen around the league over the last few weeks. In the final few weeks before the deadline, buzz picks up. There's plenty of noise, but most of it is speculation and mock trades, or other things of that nature. Or, even when reports pop up, they are more general insinuating interest without names of teams attached.

This is different. Rome is an insider for the Astros reporting that they have legit interest in Nootbaar and the Cardinals' price is high. If a club, like Houston, meets the price, there's a real chance Nootbaar's days in St. Louis are numbered. If no one reaches the price, then he could stay. At the very least, it is now known one specific team out there that wants Nootbaar.