Cardinals Struck Gold With Red-Hot Top Prospect Rainiel Rodríguez
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The St. Louis Cardinals have a prospect breaking down the door in Double-A right now and who should be promoted to Triple-A as fast as possible.
That is, of course, No. 1 overall prospect Rainiel Rodríguez.
The 19-year-old has been incredible so far this season, to say the least. Rodríguez is young and is in just his third professional season, but he's in Double-A right now and he's figured it out. The young backstop began the season with High-A Peoria and slashed .311/.430/.519 with a .949 OPS, four home runs, 21 RBIs and eight doubles in 28 games played.
That was very good production, of course. But he has been even better in Double-A. Since his promotion, Rodríguez has played in 72 games and is slashing .324/.397/.575 with a .972 OPS, 17 home runs, 51 RBIs, six stolen bases, 21 doubles and 58 runs scored.
Rainiel Rodríguez Has Been Excellent
If you break down his numbers further, they look even more impressive. Since June 1, Rodríguez has played in 57 games and is slashing .361/.432/.657 with a 1.088 OPS, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 25 walks and just 45 strikeouts.
Clearly, Rodríguez knows what he's doing at the Double-A level. So much so that a promotion should be in his near future. Rosters are going to expand in the majors on Sep 1. Arguably, fellow catcher prospect Leo Bernal should be up in the majors by then in place of Pedro Pagés or Jimmy Crooks. If Bernal moves up, that would open a spot in Triple-A, which Rodríguez could easily fill.
Even if the Cardinals opt against promoting Bernal this season, it shouldn't stop them from promoting Rodríguez to Triple-A at some point before the 2026 campaign wraps up.
Although he's young, he looks like a guy who could make an impact on the big league club as soon as 2027. He's been that good. Rodríguez will turn 20 years old in January, long before the 2027 season begins.
If the Cardinals could give him a cup of coffee in Triple-A down the stretch and then he has a good Spring Training, the majors really shouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for him next year. It's rare to see a young guy this good. But that's why Rodríguez is the Cardinals' No. 1 overall prospect. He's special and he has been showing why in Double-A.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com