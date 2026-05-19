Masyn Winn’s Weekend Exit Takes Worrying Turn for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't going to have Masyn Winn in the lineup on Tuesday night.

When the Cardinals shared their lineup for Tuesday night's series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Winn was notably absent. Instead, César Prieto got the start at shortstop on Tuesday night.

Going for the sweep!



Stream today's game FREE on https://t.co/n6N97Azh1L! 📺 pic.twitter.com/w5UqPt5Fys — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 17, 2026

Winn was forced to exit the Cardinals' series finale against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. He "tweaked" his knee while trying to beat out a potential double play. He was removed in the seventh inning of the contest and was called "day-to-day" right away.

Masyn Winn Needs An MRI

May 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) hits a single during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Cardinals had an off day on Monday, so there wasn't an update. But everything seemed positive after the contest on Sunday. While this is the case, Winn wasn't in the lineup on Tuesday and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Winn had an MRI on his left knee and calf area to assess where he is at.

"Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn had a scan taken of his left knee and calf muscle area to determine the severity of the injury and what the next steps are in his recovery," Goold wrote. "The Cardinals want to use the results of an MRI on Tuesday afternoon to guide how quickly Winn will be available and how much the shortstop can push his workouts coming off Sunday's injury. Winn is not in the starting lineup against the Pirates. Cesar Prieto will start at shortstop."

This isn't the greatest update, by any means. Winn's season was cut short in 2025 due to a nagging knee injury. He underwent season-ending surgery on his knee due to a meniscus injury in his right knee. On the bright side, this is a different knee we're talking about right now with his left knee being looked at after his early exit. Still, knee injuries are always a bit scary. The fact the club examined his calf area as well is a bit interesting. You never want to mess with any soft tissue injury because they are very tricky.

The young Cardinals have been firing on all cylinders and Winn unsurprisingly has played a big part in that. He is one of the few guys on the club that looks like a guaranteed long-term piece for the organization.

The Cardinals need Winn for them to be at their best as a team. Hopefully, the results come back clean. The information will be provided as soon as it is shared.