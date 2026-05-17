Cardinals' Masyn Winn Exit, Fallout After Royals Loss

The St. Louis Cardinals had a bit of a scare on Sunday afternoon as they fell against the Kansas City Royals, 2-0.

It was an incredible weekend overall at Busch Stadium thanks in large part to the fans in the stands bringing the energy. The Cardinals also took down the Royals on Friday and Saturday as well. Things didn't go their way on Sunday, though. The Cardinals had opportunities and Andre Pallante pitched well, but St. Louis couldn't get a run on the board. On top of that, shortstop Masyn Winn was forced to leave the contest early.

Winn left the game in the seventh inning after trying to beat out a double play. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on X that Winn "tweaked" his knee and that he's now "day-to-day."

The Cardinals Shortstop Exited On Sunday

May 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) catches a pop fly against the Athletics during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

"Winn tweaked his knee, felt some discomfort. Oli Marmol says he’s 'day to day' and undergoing further exams with an off day Monday," Goold wrote.

On the bright side, he has been called "day-to-day" already. But he's not out of the woods yet. Any time you hear about a knee injury with Winn, it's a bit concerning because of the fact that a knee injury impacted his 2025 campaign. Winn entered the day on Sunday slashing .252/.326/.351 with a .677 OPS, one homer, 17 RBIs, 14 walks, four stolen bases, eight doubles, two triples and 18 runs scored. Before he left on Sunday, Winn went 1-for-2.

The Cardinals can't afford to lose Winn right now. The vibes are high overall with the team and they have been able to find success and outperform expectations. Winn is one of the club's clear-cut long-term pieces and plays one of the game's most important positions. So, again, there was a scare on Sunday with Winn leaving the game early. Fortunately, it doesn't sound right now that there is anything serious to worry about.

We should find out more on Monday. St. Louis has a much-needed day off and then the Cardinals will begin a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Afterward, the Cardinals will begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on the road. Then, the Cardinals have three games against the Milwaukee Brewers and three games against the Chicago Cubs. It's an important stretch against National League Central rivals. Hopefully, Winn is able to get back in the mix on Tuesday.