Cardinals Could Get 24-Year-Old Star Back vs. Pirates

It certainly sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals avoided the worst-case scenario with starting shortstop Masyn Winn.

Winn left the club's contest against the Kansas City Royals early on Sunday after he tweaked his left knee. On Tuesday, Winn wasn't in the lineup in the club's series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates and it was shared that Winn needed to undergo an MRI on his left knee and calf area.

Fortunately, he's going to be alright. During the broadcast on Tuesday, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol spoke to Cardinals reporter Jim Hayes about Winn and shared that he was able to come out of his MRI in a "good spot" and the hope is that he's back in the lineup on Wednesday.

"This is a guy that will play through about anything," Marmol said to Hayes. "So, if you're going to push through, you want to now everything is sound and we're in a good spot there. His hope and my hope is he's back tomorrow."

The Cardinals Shortstop Is Going To Be Alright

May 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) hits a single during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

When healthy, Winn is a game-changer of a player. He's just 24 years old and already has a Gold Glove Award under his belt at one of the game's hardest positions. Before he left the game on Sunday, he was slashing .255/.331/.353 with a .684 OPS, one homer, 17 RBIs, and eight doubles in 41 games played. He is already at 1.3 wins above replacement, which is tied with Iván Herrera and Alec Burleson for fourth on the team.

The young Cardinals have been fun and have had success all over the diamond, but there actually isn't a ton of depth at shortstop right now for the team. With Winn out on Tuesday, the Cardinals turned to César Prieto, who has played in just four games so far this season. Thomas Saggese is another guy with shortstop experience in the majors. JJ Wetherholt played shortstop down in the minors, but has been thriving at second base so far this season. You certainly wouldn't want to mess that up.

Fortunately, it sounds like Winn is alright. Last year, Winn's season was cut short due to a meniscus injury in his right knee. The club hasn't shared exactly what Winn's injury is, but it is with his left knee instead.

The Cardinals will return to the field on Wednesday night against the Pirates at home at Busch Stadium. As of now, expect to see Winn back, barring a setback.