MLB Mock Draft: Cardinals Nab Electric Arizona State Lefty

One thing that is true about St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom is that he knows how to build a great farm system.

He's shown it throughout his entire professional career to this point. He was able to find success helping to build the Tampa Bay Rays' farm system as the Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations. He transformed the Boston Red Sox's farm system as the chief baseball officer, despite not getting the credit he likely deserved. Boston let him walk and that was fortunate for the Cardinals. He's now leading the organization and the farm system has already greatly improved, thanks in large part to the Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado trades.

St. Louis entered the 2026 season with the No. 2-ranked farm system in baseball, per Baseball America. It's just going to get better as well. The 2026 MLB trade deadline will give the club another chance to add pieces. Also, the Cardinals have the No. 13 pick in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft. Who will they pick? ESPN's Kiley McDaniel predicted that Arizona State lefty Cole Carlon will be the guy at No. 13 and noted that he has heard his name among names tied to St. Louis.

The Cardinals Have The No. 13 Pick In The 2026 MLB Draft

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

"No. 13. St. Louis Cardinals," McDaniel wrote. "Cole Carlon (21.1), LHP, Arizona State. I'm hearing a lot of names here: power arms such as Carlon and Peterson along and some hit-first position players including Condon, Grindlinger and Bell.

"Carlon came back after missing a week, so teams will want to check his medicals to make sure all is clear to take him this high, but he could move quickly and rack up strikeouts, like a 6-foot-5 version of current Cardinals pitching prospect Liam Doyle."

Right now, 6'2'' lefty Liam Doyle is St. Louis' No. 1 prospect. If you add in a 6'5'' version as well, it would be even better. The Cardinals are loaded with pitching at the top of the club's prospect rankings with Doyle at No. 1, Jurrangelo Cijntje at No. 4, Quinn Mathews at No. 6, Brandon Clarke at No. 8, Tekoah Roby at No. 9 and Tanner Franklin at No. 10.

Carlon is a very intriguing prospect. He's 6'5'' and has a fastball that has gotten up to 98 miles per hour. So far this season, he has made 15 starts for Arizona State and has a 3.51 ERA and a 5-2 record in 77 innings of work. He also has a ridiculous 124 strikeouts. He's a strikeout machine, like Doyle, and has the stuff to be near the top of a rotation. This would be yet another good pick, if he's available at No. 13.

The MLB Draft is going to be fun for St. Louis. Obviously, the No. 13 pick will be interesting. But we'll also see the finishing touches of the Donovan deal as the Cardinals have two Competitive Balance Round B picks. Bloom has a lot to work with, to say the least.