Predicting St. Louis Cardinals' Starting Rotation for 2027

The strength of the St. Louis Cardinals this season has strangely been their starting rotation. This comes after Sonny Gray was traded to the Boston Red Sox in the offseason. St. Louis also traded Dustin May to the Milwaukee Brewers at the deadline.

2027's rotation might look a little bit different than the 2026 version, assuming the Cardinals can get their shopping done before the lockout takes place. Here is who could be in the rotation on Opening Day next season.

No. 1: Kyle Leahy

Aug 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle Leahy (62) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leahy transitioned from a bullpen role last season to the rotation and has been the Cardinals' best starter thus far. Unfortunately, he is now on an innings limit so that they can preserve him for the future.

The 29-year-old right-hander is 10-4 with a 3.13 ERA in 26 starts this year while covering 129 1/3 innings and striking out 118 batters. If given a full season, Leahy could truly be a difference maker for St. Louis as they keep their focus on the future.

No. 2: Michael McGreevy

Aug 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael McGreevy has been a steady force in the rotation since 2024. The right-hander has been hurt by a lack of run support this season, but still owns a respectable 3.86 ERA. 2026 is also his first full year as a starter, so there are a lot of positives to take away from the experience.

He's a classic ground-ball pitcher that takes advantage of the Cardinals' strong defense and can cover innings when needed. He won't strike a ton of hitters out, but he is still a reliable presence in the rotation.

No. 3: Quinn Mathews

Aug 28, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Quinn Mathews (60) delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mathews was called up for his major league debut on August 1 and pitched five innings while allowing two runs. Last week, he earned his first big-league win.

The Cardinals were forced to call him back up when Hunter Dobbins and Andre Pallante went on the injured list, but there is a lot to like about the young left-hander's first few games, minus a clunker against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He's gained some valuable experience as a starter in such a short time and could be a consistent mid-rotation arm for several years.

No. 4: Andre Pallante

Aug 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (53) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps no starter's transformation has been quite as impressive as Pallante's. He struggled in 2025, going 6-15 and posting a 5.31 ERA over 31 starts. But things are different this year.

Though he is currently on the IL, the Cardinals aren't overly concerned about his injury. But while he was still active, he won 12 games and posted a 3.57 ERA. If he can stay healthy, he is another guy who can be a solid mid-rotation starter.

Like McGreevy, he's a ground ball specialist and keeps his pitch count relatively low. He may not be an ace by any stretch, but he certainly has earned a spot in the rotation for 2027.

No. 5: Free Agent addition

Aug 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is up in the air, but it's a safe bet that the Cardinals won't be pursuing the likes of Tarik Skubal, and even a short-term deal likely won't be enough to get him to St. Louis.

Yes, there are a lot of mid-rotation starters in this rotation, but it's just the reality of the situation the Cardinals are in as a rebuilding team. The best option might be to re-engage with May, who is still under 30 and has a ton of upside. He even threw a complete game for St. Louis back in June.

Another option could be Shane Bieber, who has battled injuries but is still a former Cy Young winner. Both pitchers likely won't be in line for multi-year deals, but Bieber does have a solid track record preceding him. The Cardinals will have Matthew Liberatore, Richard Fitts, Hunter Dobbins and possibly even Gordon Graceffo competing for rotation spots next year, but a free agent addition is something they are going to have to look at, as pitching depth can thin at any moment.

They could then flip whoever they sign at the trade deadline.