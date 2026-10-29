Projecting Cardinals 2027 Opening Day Roster Before Free Agency Begins

The 2026 Major League Baseball offseason has officially begun and it's going to be an interesting one for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Last offseason, it was Chaim Bloom's first one leading the organization as the president of baseball operations. There were a lot of moving parts and the Cardinals fully leaned into the idea of a rebuild by trading Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado. This winter, the Cardinals don't have the same veteran capital to trade away. On top of the trades last offseason, the Cardinals made a few smaller-scale moves in free agency as well, like signing Dustin May and Ramon Urias, among others.

With the World Series over and the offseason here, here is our first 2027 Opening Day roster projection for the Cardinals — before free agency begins.

Position Players

Catcher (2)

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Leo Bernal (13) looks to the Cardinals dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leo Bernal, Pedro Pages

Arguably, the three-catcher experiment should be over. Ivan Herrera isn't great defensively, or at least hasn't been to this point in his career. If he doesn't take a big step forward this winter, the Cardinals should simply roll with Bernal, who will be the go-to guy to begin 2027, and a backup. In this case, we have Pages here. If Herrera is better defensively, it could be him in this spot. Or even Jimmy Crooks. But, for now, a Bernal and Pages tandem is very realistic.

Infielders (6)

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, September 25, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alec Burleson, JJ Wetherholt, Masyn Winn, Blaze Jordan, Thomas Saggese, Jose Fermin

Third base is the only real question for the Cardinals' infield. In this scenario, rather than adding, we stuck with what St. Louis has. Both Blaze Jordan and Thomas Saggese can play the position. Eventually, Jesus Baez is going to be ready. He'll have a real shot at the spot when he's ready.

Outfielders (4)

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) greets first baseman Alec Burleson (41) crossing home plate on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Walker, Joshua Baez, Nathan Church, Victor Scott II

No surprises here. Walker and Baez will have the corners and Church and Scott will duke it out for center field.

Designated Hitter (1)

Sep 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) celebrates his two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ivan Herrera

No surprises here as well.

Pitchers

Starters (5)

Sep 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Leahy, Michael McGreevy, Andre Pallante, Quinn Mathews, Jordan Montgomery

In this scenario, Matthew Liberatore is no longer in the starting rotation. Instead, Mathews will be in it from the beginning of the season and the Cardinals could add a veteran. Old friend Jordan Montgomery would be a perfect fit.

Bullpen (8)

Sep 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Gordon Graceffo (44) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley O'Brien, Gordon Graceffo, Justin Bruihl, Luis Gastelum, Cooper Hjerpe, Ryan Fernandez, Jonathan Loaisiga, Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore moves to the bullpen in this scenario, as well as one big addition in Loaisiga. The bullpen drastically needs help.