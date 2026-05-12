Ranking Every Cardinals Player in Danger of MiLB Demotion

The St. Louis Cardinals have a handful of intriguing prospects down in Triple-A who could very well play a role with the big league club at some point in 2026.

There are a few guys who have specifically gotten a lot of buzz so far this season, including No. 3 prospect Joshua Báez and No. 7 prospect Jimmy Crooks. Reliever Matt Pushard should be in the mix for a big league spot in the very near future as well.

There's been plenty of chatter about who could be promoted, but what about guys who could be sent down to the minors? Let's take a look at a few ranked by who seems the most likely to go down at some point in 2026.

No. 5: Matt Svanson

Apr 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Matt Svanson (49) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

When Matt Svanson is at his best, he can help this club. He proved that in 2025. He had a 1.94 ERA in 39 total appearances. But he hasn't been able to capture lightning in a bottle the same way in 2026. Svanson has appeared in 18 games and has a 9.61 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

No. 4: Pedro Pagés

Apr 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages (43) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Pagés has been solid defensively, but hasn't been an impact bat offensively. Pagés is slashing .205/.253/.341 with three homers and eight RBIs. Right now, he's in the middle of a brutal 0-for-19 stretch. With Crooks down in the minors knocking on the big league door, it feels like a switch is going to happen at some point.

No. 3: César Prieto

Aug 29, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Cesar Prieto (31) at bat in the tenth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Prieto is up in the majors right now with Ramón Urías on the Injured List. He has played in two games and has gone 0-for-5. If he doesn't turn it on at some point, he'll surely end up going down when someone like Urías is ready to come up.

No. 2: Thomas Saggese

Apr 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Thomas Saggese (25) forces out Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) and throws to first to complete the double play during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Saggese was demoted down to the minors last week but came back a day later when Urías was placed on the Injured List. He's another guy who surely will go down again at some point, unless he can get hot at the plate.

No. 1: Yohel Pozo

Apr 14, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Yohel Pozo (63) reacts after hitting a game tying one run double against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Pozo, like Pagés, seems likely to go down to the minors at some point. Again, Crooks is going to be in the majors at some point. He is red-hot down in the minors and the Cardinals need to see what they have in him in the majors. At some point, Crooks is going to get his shot and it wouldn't be shocking to see Pozo go down as a result.