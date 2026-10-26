Ranking the 10 Best Free Agent Fits for the Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals will soon have a better idea of what they need to do in the offseason to improve their chances at taking steps forward in 2027. The team missed the postseason for the fourth straight year, but there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic.

If they're going to add players to the roster, they'll likely have to do it in free agency, and since they aren't going to be big players for top names, they'll have to shop in the mid-to-lower tiers of the market.

Here are 10 players that would be the best fits for St. Louis in free agency.

10. JoJo Romero

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero (33) reacts after the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JoJo Romero was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the deadline along with Dustin May, and now both pitchers are playing key roles for the Brewers as they are two wins away from their first ever World Series title.

Without Romero, the Cardinals are missing a high-leverage left-hander in the bullpen, so bringing him back would be a good idea as they try to improve their biggest weakness from the 2026 season.

9. Foster Griffin

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin (22) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin was taken by the Washington Nationals last offseason in free agency, and he was ultimately traded to the Cleveland Guardians at the deadline. Though he struggled in Cleveland, he still was an All-Star before the trade and played a key role in getting the Guardians to the ALCS.

8. Kris Bubic

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic (40) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bubic was an All-Star for the Kansas City Royals in 2025 before an arm injury ended his season. He posted a 3.76 ERA this season with Kansas City and the Los Angeles Dodgers, but was limited to just nine starts and five relief appearances. He's somebody that could be a candidate to rebuild his value on a one-year deal and slot into the St. Louis rotation.

7. Jack Flaherty

Jul 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty delivers the ball during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jack Flaherty began his career in St. Louis and received Cy Young votes in 2019. He hasn't been the same since, but still has a lot of upside and swing-and-miss capability. He also has had injury problems, so the Cardinals would be taking a risk, but it might be one worth taking.

6. Tyler Mahle

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle (54) looks on after the during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Mahle is a journeyman starter that has bounced around between several contending teams. He pitched well for the Atlanta Braves after being acquired from the San Francisco Giants and played a big role in getting them back to the postseason after missing in 2025.

As long as he signs a one-year deal instead of a multi-year deal, the Cardinals could be a good spot for him in 2027.

5. Luis Arraez

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) prepares to bat during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals need help at third base, but they also don't want to block some of their top prospects such as Jesus Baez. They are reportedly open to a short-term solution for 2027, and Arraez can play third base. He's a solid contact hitter that gets on base without hitting for a ton of power.

His defense isn't the best, but he could give them what they need offensively, which is somebody who hits for a high average as opposed to another power threat, which would essentially be cancelled out at the pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium.

4. Ryne Stanek

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stanek pitched for the Cardinals in 2026. He has a club option for 2027, so the Cardinals could get to work on their bullpen by simply picking that option up and having that veteran presence around as they look to improve for 2027. Stanek posted a 4.02 ERA in 70 appearances for St. Louis and was solid after a slow start to the year, and he does throw at high speeds.

3. Gleyber Torres

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres runs toward home on an RBI single by third baseman Kevin McGonigle in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Torres brings a little power from the right side of the plate and can hit for a decent average as well. The 29-year-old hit .260/.364/.363 with eight home runs and a .727 OPS during the regular season. He is more of a second baseman and shortstop-type infielder, so the Cardinals might have to shuffle the deck a little bit if they sign him.

He could potentially move to third base, or the Cardinals could give JJ Wetherholt a shot at the position.

2. Shane Bieber

Aug 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Bieber is a former Cy Young looking to rebuild his value after being hit by injuries over the past few seasons, but a one-year deal, not unlike what the Cardinals gave Dustin May last year, could make sense. He could be a solid trade candidate if they fall out of contention, or be a leader on a young pitching staff if they play better than expected.

He is still only 31, so he still has upside, especially if the Cardinals give him a one-year deal.

1. Dustin May

Oct 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Dustin May, the Cardinals could simply reunite with him this offseason after the World Series reaches its conclusion. He stayed healthy for all of 2026, but after he struggled with the Brewers, they may not pick up his mutual option for 2027.

Mutual options are rarely exercised anyway, but he could potentially take a short-term deal to rebuild his value again. His numbers in St. Louis were solid, as he posted a 4.38 ERA before being traded to the Brewers.