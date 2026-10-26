Ranking the 10 Best Free Agent Fits for the Cardinals
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The St. Louis Cardinals will soon have a better idea of what they need to do in the offseason to improve their chances at taking steps forward in 2027. The team missed the postseason for the fourth straight year, but there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic.
If they're going to add players to the roster, they'll likely have to do it in free agency, and since they aren't going to be big players for top names, they'll have to shop in the mid-to-lower tiers of the market.
Here are 10 players that would be the best fits for St. Louis in free agency.
10. JoJo Romero
JoJo Romero was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the deadline along with Dustin May, and now both pitchers are playing key roles for the Brewers as they are two wins away from their first ever World Series title.
Without Romero, the Cardinals are missing a high-leverage left-hander in the bullpen, so bringing him back would be a good idea as they try to improve their biggest weakness from the 2026 season.
9. Foster Griffin
Griffin was taken by the Washington Nationals last offseason in free agency, and he was ultimately traded to the Cleveland Guardians at the deadline. Though he struggled in Cleveland, he still was an All-Star before the trade and played a key role in getting the Guardians to the ALCS.
8. Kris Bubic
Bubic was an All-Star for the Kansas City Royals in 2025 before an arm injury ended his season. He posted a 3.76 ERA this season with Kansas City and the Los Angeles Dodgers, but was limited to just nine starts and five relief appearances. He's somebody that could be a candidate to rebuild his value on a one-year deal and slot into the St. Louis rotation.
7. Jack Flaherty
Jack Flaherty began his career in St. Louis and received Cy Young votes in 2019. He hasn't been the same since, but still has a lot of upside and swing-and-miss capability. He also has had injury problems, so the Cardinals would be taking a risk, but it might be one worth taking.
6. Tyler Mahle
Tyler Mahle is a journeyman starter that has bounced around between several contending teams. He pitched well for the Atlanta Braves after being acquired from the San Francisco Giants and played a big role in getting them back to the postseason after missing in 2025.
As long as he signs a one-year deal instead of a multi-year deal, the Cardinals could be a good spot for him in 2027.
5. Luis Arraez
The Cardinals need help at third base, but they also don't want to block some of their top prospects such as Jesus Baez. They are reportedly open to a short-term solution for 2027, and Arraez can play third base. He's a solid contact hitter that gets on base without hitting for a ton of power.
His defense isn't the best, but he could give them what they need offensively, which is somebody who hits for a high average as opposed to another power threat, which would essentially be cancelled out at the pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium.
4. Ryne Stanek
Stanek pitched for the Cardinals in 2026. He has a club option for 2027, so the Cardinals could get to work on their bullpen by simply picking that option up and having that veteran presence around as they look to improve for 2027. Stanek posted a 4.02 ERA in 70 appearances for St. Louis and was solid after a slow start to the year, and he does throw at high speeds.
3. Gleyber Torres
Torres brings a little power from the right side of the plate and can hit for a decent average as well. The 29-year-old hit .260/.364/.363 with eight home runs and a .727 OPS during the regular season. He is more of a second baseman and shortstop-type infielder, so the Cardinals might have to shuffle the deck a little bit if they sign him.
He could potentially move to third base, or the Cardinals could give JJ Wetherholt a shot at the position.
2. Shane Bieber
Shane Bieber is a former Cy Young looking to rebuild his value after being hit by injuries over the past few seasons, but a one-year deal, not unlike what the Cardinals gave Dustin May last year, could make sense. He could be a solid trade candidate if they fall out of contention, or be a leader on a young pitching staff if they play better than expected.
He is still only 31, so he still has upside, especially if the Cardinals give him a one-year deal.
1. Dustin May
Speaking of Dustin May, the Cardinals could simply reunite with him this offseason after the World Series reaches its conclusion. He stayed healthy for all of 2026, but after he struggled with the Brewers, they may not pick up his mutual option for 2027.
Mutual options are rarely exercised anyway, but he could potentially take a short-term deal to rebuild his value again. His numbers in St. Louis were solid, as he posted a 4.38 ERA before being traded to the Brewers.
Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow bishopcurtis5