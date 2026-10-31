Rays All-Star Starter Would Be Perfect Fit for Cardinals

With the World Series now over, the St. Louis Cardinals can now focus on the offseason, where they will look to add some pitching to their roster. The bullpen was the team's biggest weakness in 2026, posting a 4.40 ERA as a group, the fifth-worst in the National League.

The starting rotation did well this season, but adding a veteran to the mix would make sense as the Cardinals try to shore up their roster for 2027. One starter that had a solid season was Nick Martinez, who helped get the Tampa Bay Rays to the World Series. He could be somebody the Cardinals target this winter.

Examining the fit

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martinez might be a little on the expensive side after winning 15 games and posting a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts this season and earning his first All-Star nod. The right-hander also pitched 180 innings and posted a 3.9 WAR.

But at 36 years old, he likely isn't going to be looking for anything long-term. The Cardinals could sign him to a one-year contract with a higher dollar amount and then have him ready to be shipped out at the trade deadline if they aren't in contention.

He could bring back a solid prospect or two for St. Louis if they sell, but if they are better in 2027, he could essentially be their de facto ace as they look to take the next step with a young roster.

He's also a veteran presence that could benefit the young pitching staff, not unlike Dustin May did before he was traded away at the deadline. Martinez had a mutual option for 2027 that he declined, so he probably is looking for more money.

That could put him out of the Cardinals preferred price range, but not if he is only seeking a one-year contract. It may be more money than the Cardinals usually spend on a pitcher, but it's something that could make sense for them as a short-term fix.

If he doesn't quite repeat his 2026 success, he can then be used as a multi-purpose pitcher. Throughout his career, he has been used as both a starter and a reliever, so he is very versatile, and that could help the Cardinals out if he isn't quite what he was in 2026.

It should be interesting to see where the Cardinals are shopping in free agency, but Martinez could be an intriguing fit.