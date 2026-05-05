Re-Sign or Cut Ties? How 4 Cardinals Contracts Are Trending Early
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The St. Louis Cardinals keep finding ways to take down other talented teams around Major League Baseball.
St. Louis swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in a four-game series and followed up by taking two games from the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Monday, the Cardinals welcomed the Milwaukee Brewers to Busch Stadium and won the first game of a three-game set.
Now, St. Louis is 21-14 on the season and is in sole possession of second place in the National League Central. The Cardinals are two games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place and one game ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for third place. The Pirates are in fourth place at 19-16. The Brewers currently are in last place in the division at 18-16.
It's been a wild ride for the Cardinals and what makes it better, is the fact that the vast majority of the roster is young and under team control beyond the 2026 season. Over the course of the 2026 season, there will be a few guys to watch who may not be back in 2027. Here's a look at four contract situations for the Cardinals to watch beyond the 2026 season.
JoJo Romero — Unrestricted Free Agent After 2026
Romero is 29 years old and has a 3.71 ERA in 17 total appearances for the Cardinals out of the bullpen so far this season. Romero was talked about as a trade candidate throughout this past offseason in large part because he is a pending free agent after the 2026 season. Also, he was lights-out in 2025 with a 2.07 ERA in 65 appearances. Right now, he's not pitching at the same level, which could hurt his market in free agency. It certainly wouldn't hurt to see if the two sides could work out some sort of deal.
Ramón Urías — Mutual Option For 2027
The Cardinals signed Urías to a one-year deal with a $4 million mutual option for the 2027 season. The former Gold Glove Award winner is making $1.5 million in 2026. So far, he's slashing .158/.279/.316 with two homers and five RBIs. It's very rare to see a mutual option get picked up. The most likely option is the veteran heading back to free agency, if he's not traded.
Ryne Stanek — Club Option For 2027
Stanek signed a one-year deal with a $6 million club option for the 2027 season. Right now, it's safe to assume that he'll either be traded or that option will not be picked up. Stanek is making $3.5 million in 2026 and has a 7.20 ERA in 17 total appearances for St. Louis.
Dustin May — Mutual Option For 2027
May signed a one-year deal with a $20 million mutual option for the 2027 season. He has shown flashes of the guy who can be near the top of the rotation. But he also put up a few tough starts to kick off the season. Mutual options are rarely picked up. The most likely option here is a trade or free agency after the season.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com