Projected $10 Million Two-Time All-Star Could Be Missing Piece for Cardinals’ Bullpen
The St. Louis Cardinals are entering one of their most pivotal offseasons in decades. After finishing the 2025 season with a 78–84 record and missing the postseason for the third straight year, change is officially underway in St. Louis.
With Chaim Bloom now taking over baseball operations, the Cardinals are preparing for their first true rebuild in years — but that doesn’t mean they’ll be sitting idle this winter.
Bloom has already made it clear that he intends to add pitching depth for 2026, even as the club transitions toward a younger core. And one name that could be a perfect low-risk, high-reward fit is Devin Williams, who Jim Bowden of The Athletic projects will receive a one-year, $10 million contract.
A Perfect Opportunity For Cardinals To Add Proven Bullpen Depth
Williams, a St. Louis native, could be exactly the kind of value signing the Cardinals should target this offseason. The former Rookie of the Year, two-time All-Star, and Reliever of the Year has a proven track record of success at the big-league level, even if 2025 didn’t go his way.
The 31-year-old struggled during his time with the New York Yankees, going 4–6 with a 4.79 ERA and recording 18 saves, but his overall body of work shows just how dominant he can be when he’s right. His signature changeup, the “Airbender,” once made him one of baseball’s most unhittable relievers.
A one-year deal in St. Louis would give him a chance to rebuild his value, pitch close to home, and possibly rediscover his All-Star form — while giving the Cardinals bullpen a much-needed veteran presence.
The Cardinals’ bullpen was a relative strength in 2025, but it still needs reliable late-inning options after moving Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz at the trade deadline.
Signing Williams to a short-term deal would be a smart, low-risk investment. If he returns to form, he could solidify the ninth inning for St. Louis. And if the team isn’t in contention by midseason, Bloom could flip him at the 2026 Trade Deadline for prospects.
Williams’ familiarity with the city and his motivation to bounce back could make St. Louis the perfect place for his potential resurgence.
The Cardinals aren’t expected to compete for a title in 2026, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make smart moves that help the long-term rebuild.
Adding Williams would bring a veteran voice to a young pitching staff while giving fans a local player to root for as the next era of Cardinals baseball begins.
