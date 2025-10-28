MLB Writer Proposes Shocking Cardinals-Pirates Trade Scenario
The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for one of their most important offseasons in recent memory. After a disappointing 78-84 finish and a third straight year without a postseason appearance, fans are expecting big changes.
Under new baseball operations leader Chaim Bloom, the work will begin as soon as the World Series wraps up — and according to multiple reports, trades are coming. The question is: which Cardinals will be on the move?
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller floated a blockbuster trade proposal that will send shockwaves through Cardinals Nation. The idea? St. Louis lands Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes in exchange for a massive prospect haul.
Why the Cardinals Shouldn’t Trade for Skenes
Yes, Paul Skenes would instantly make the Cardinals rotation stronger — pairing him with Sonny Gray could give St. Louis one of the best 1-2 punches in the NL Central. But this isn’t the right time for a win-now move.
Bloom has already made it clear that short-term gratification won’t outweigh long-term goals. Trading away two of your top draft picks in Wetherholt and Doyle would completely contradict the team’s rebuilding approach.
This team needs to develop stars, not trade them away. The Cardinals haven’t produced true franchise icons since Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, and fans know the organization’s future depends on its next generation of homegrown talent.
The Cardinals’ farm system is improving, and that’s exactly why a trade like this would be counterproductive. Doyle and Wetherholt have legitimate star potential, and dealing them for one pitcher — no matter how good — would sacrifice the future.
St. Louis wants to return to the team’s traditional formula: smart development, sustainable success, and homegrown stars. That’s how the Cardinals built their championship teams, and it’s how they’ll get back to contention.
A Paul Skenes trade makes for great offseason chatter — but it’s just not realistic. The Pirates wouldn’t move their ace, and the Cardinals shouldn’t sacrifice their future to make it happen.
Expect Bloom and company to stay patient, build from within, and position the Cardinals for a long-term return to glory — even if it means waiting a little longer for October baseball to return to Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals rebuild may test the patience of fans in the short term, but every growing pain brings them closer to a return to consistent success and playoff glory.
