2 No-Brainer Reunion Candidates For Cardinals To Target
Since the 2023 season, the St. Louis Cardinals have done a good job handling the bullpen.
In 2023, the Cardinals had the 23rd-ranked bullpen in baseball with a 4.47 ERA. That was a tough year overall for St. Louis as the club finished the season with a 71-91 record. In the offseason afterward, the Cardinals went back to the drawing board and specifically added pitching, including Sonny Gray, Andrew Kittredge, Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Keynan Middleton -- although he wasn't able to pitch in a game -- among others.
Despite missing the playoffs in 2024, the Cardinals' bullpen finished the season with the seventh-ranked bullpen at 3.64. The Cardinals lost Kittredge before 2025, but responded by signing Phil Maton, who had a big role before he was traded. The bullpen finished with the 10th-ranked bullpen ERA at 3.74.
Now, the offseason is here and the Cardinals could use some more firepower after trading Maton, Ryan Helsley, and Steven Matz. MLB.com's John Denton speculated about the idea of reuniting with either Kittredge or Maton, and either would be phenomenal gets.
"With (Miles Mikolas) likely gone, Pallante and Quinn Mathews (No. 5 prospect) coming off shaky seasons and (Tekoah Roby) injured, the Cards must pursue pitching to fill out their rotation," Denton said. "Some pitchers who might fit their price range: Zac Gallen, Chris Bassitt, Austin Gomber or (gulp) Max Scherzer. Could veteran leaders Andrew Kittredge or Maton return to the bullpen?"
A reunion should be considered for the Cardinals' bullpen
When free agency opens up, bringing back either Kittredge or Maton -- or even both -- would be a step in the right direction. Kittredge had a 2.80 ERA in 74 appearances for St. Louis in 2024. He was one of the reasons why the club had such a significant turnaround in the bullpen from 2023 to 2024.
With Kittredge gone in 2025, Maton arguably was even better before he was traded. He had a 2.35 ERA in 40 appearances before St. Louis sent him to the Texas Rangers.
There are already pieces for the Cardinals' bullpen, like JoJo Romero, Riley O'Brien, Matt Svanson, and Kyle Leahy, if he doesn't get a spot in the starting rotation. Bringing either of these veterans back would help the bullpen continue to be the weapon it has been over the last two years.
