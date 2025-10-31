Cardinals Insider Pitches Perfect Offseason Target From Blue Jays
It would be somewhat surprising if there wasn't at least one veteran starting pitcher signing this offseason for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Chaim Bloom, St. Louis' new president of baseball operations, has already made it clear that he wants the club to add some pitching. Fortunately, there are going to be plenty of older, veteran options out there for the taking, even if the Cardinals don't have a massive payroll, which is a safe bet.
Cardinals insider Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch pitched five fits for St. Louis and one that arguably stood out among the rest was Chris Bassitt, currently of the Toronto Blue Jays.
"Chris Bassitt, RHP — It sure seems that with each passing week of October, his fit for the Cardinals remains but the likely opportunities he’ll have from other clubs grows," Goold said. "He's going to score a significant contract, especially if some of the big spenders get enamored with his postseason performance and start bidding. Bassitt will find himself fielding offers from all corners of the standings.

"Bassitt, 36, cannot receive a qualifying offer this winter and that only adds to his appeal in the open market. His age suggests a shorter-term, but high-dollar offer. While he’s been invaluable in relief for the Blue Jays during the World Series, the veteran right-hander went 11-9 with a 3.96 ERA in 32 games (31 starts). He struck out 166 in 170 1/3 innings. It was his fourth consecutive season with at least 170 innings. Bassitt is straight of central casting for the Cardinals – steady innings, not huge strikeout numbers, benefits from a strong defense, and a veteran presence. Oh, and if it gets to that point for the Cardinals, October success plays at the trade deadline."
This is a perfect idea from Goold. He's one of the top Cardinals insiders out there, so it's not shocking he had a very good idea for the club. Bassitt is on the older side -- he's 36 years old -- but he's coming off a regular season in which he had a 3.96 ERA in 32 appearances, including 31 starts.
Bassitt has a 3.64 career ERA in 11 seasons and has aged gracefully. Over the last three seasons, he logged a 3.89 ERA in 96 appearances with the Blue Jays. Currently, his projected market value is just over $31 million across two seasons from Spotrac. He's on a heater right now out of the Blue Jays' bullpen throughout the playoffs, which should help his case in free agency. He hasn't allowed a run in 6 2/3 innings pitched across five appearances.
If the Cardinals could land someone like Bassitt, it would make everything so much easier. A rotation featuring Bassitt, Michael McGreevy, and Matthew Liberatore would be a good start. If the team were to keep Sonny Gray and you threw him in there as well, there's an argument that it could be among the top rotations in the division, no matter what you did with the No. 5 spot. It could be Andre Pallante, No. 5 prospect Quinn Matthews, or another pickup. Regardless, Bassitt could help this club.
