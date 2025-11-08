2 Predictions For Cardinals After Falling Short In 2025
All eyes are going to be on Chaim Bloom this offseason.
It's no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals have a tricky offseason ahead. Even if the Cardinals had playoff success over the last few years, it's always interesting when a new executive takes over. Will Bloom's strategy differ from John Mozeliak's? Probably, but how? That's what we'll start to see this offseason.
But, that's not all. The Cardinals haven't been to the playoffs since 2022, so clearly something is off. Also, the organization has been at the center of trade chatter for a year without too much to show for it.
When you blend all of these variables together, it should make for an interesting offseason. The offseason is just starting, but free agents can sign and teams can make trades. How will Bloom begin his tenure leading St. Louis?
Here are predictions for the Cardinals' first free agent signing and trade of the offseason:
The Cardinals need some more pitching
Free Agency
Dustin May - Most Recent Team: Boston Red Sox
Bloom has already talked about how the Cardinals would like to add more pitching. I was between May and old friend Jordan Montgomery for this spot. May got the nod due to Montgomery's uncertainty after missing the 2025 season. The reason why May would fit a need for St. Louis is the fact that he is expected to be cheap with Spotrac projecting a one-year deal worth just over $3.8 million. With that being said, May is someone who has more upside than someone typically landing a projected short-term deal like that.
He is just 28 years old and has a 3.86 ERA in 71 total big league appearances in the regular season. With the Los Angeles Dodgers, he dealt with injuries left and right. Between the 2021 and 2023 seasons, he appeared in just 20 games, although he did have a 3.21 ERA over that stretch. He was finally healthy in 2025 after missing the 2024 campaign and pitched in 25 games. May had a 4.96 ERA, which isn't great. But, with his age and likely cost, you can't really beat a deal like that.
Trade
Pedro Pagés - Catcher
All of the buzz out there is going to be about Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray, but they both have no-trade clauses and it will be more difficult to move them. The Cardinals have a surplus of talented catchers. The Athletic's Katie Woo suggested he could get moved this offseason. It would be much easier to move Pagés if the Cardinals want to, than Areando, for example, because there isn't a no-trade clause. This could be a little warm-up move before the big-ticket deals.
