What Can Cardinals Get From Red Sox For 2025 All-Star?

With Christmas just one day away, the St. Louis Cardinals have been busy under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. They’ve already made two blockbuster trades with the Boston Red Sox, sending Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray their way.

However, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Boston has shown interest in another Cardinals star, Brendan Donovan. No deal is close, but it’s always possible.

But if the Cardinals do send Donovan to Boston, what could they get for him? They received solid hauls for Gray and Contreras, but it might be interesting to see what pieces they can get from Boston for their top trade chip.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

What Can The Cardinals Get From Boston For Donovan?

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) throws out Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (3) (not pictured) at first base in the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The Cardinals will probably receive the best possible haul for Donovan, regardless of where he goes. Bloom is obviously familiar with Boston thanks to his days at the head of their baseball operations department.

The Red Sox have made a lot of trades and not signed a free agent, but Donovan would fit what they’re looking for. Rosenthal notes that Boston is currently shopping right-hander Brayan Bello.

The Cardinals are looking for more starting pitching, so perhaps they could inquire about Bello and add him to their rotation to pair with the newly-signed Dustin May. That would give them the reliable veteran arm that Bloom is looking for.

The Red Sox also still have plenty of solid prospects that Bloom actually drafted while in charge there, so Boston could throw in some of those pieces to meet the Cardinals’ asking price, which will be high for Donovan.

But because the Seattle Mariners don’t want to trade Major League ready starting pitchers, the Cardinals would be best served looking at other teams for a Donovan trade, and the Red Sox might be their best bet given Bloom’s familiarity with them.

Trading Donovan would allow the Cardinals to trim their supply of left-handed bats and potentially even clear a roster spot for top prospect JJ Wetherholt. That could also leave room for other additions, including a right-handed power bat.

It will be interesting to see where the Cardinals land as they try to shop Donovan to a number of contenders. But they could get a lot from Boston for him if they set the asking price high.

More MLB: Insider Pumps Brakes On Cardinals, Brendan Donovan Suitor