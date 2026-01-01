2 Realistic Trade Packages For Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan

2026 has arrived. The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy this offseason, sending both Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox after going 78-84 in 2025 and missing the postseason for a third straight year.

Their top trade chip is All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan, as he could bring back the best possible haul in any deal. He has two years left of club control as well, so it would make sense to potentially deal him while they aren’t contending.

Two teams that have interest are the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox. Here are two realistic trade packages, one from each team that could make sense for St. Louis

Trade Scenario No. 1

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred takes a photo with Jurrangelo Cijntje after being drafted by the Seattle Mariners with the 15th pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Mariners are reportedly willing to part with switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje in a trade, their No. 7 prospect. The Cardinals need more pitching depth in their system, so it would make sense for them to target him.

Michael Arroyo is a right-handed bat, and the Cardinals also need more of that in their system. Then there’s Lazaro Montes. The Cardinals have some outfielders that are ready to take the next step in 2026 such as Joshua Baez, but adding more to that list should strengthen the future for them.

Montes hit 32 home runs in 2025, so he would add some much-needed power to their farm system. The only major issue with Seattle is that they don’t seem to want to part with Major League ready players.

Trade Scenario No. 2

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning of game two of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Red Sox are willing to part with Major League ready talent, evidenced by the trades they’ve already made with St. Louis. The Cardinals landed two Major League ready starters in Richard Fitts and Hunter Dobbins, but they could potentially add somebody more proven in a trade with Boston.

David Sandlin performed well at Double-A Portland, going 5-4 in 13 starts and four relief appearances before being called up to Triple-A Worcester. He can be used in multiple roles and add pitching depth to the Cardinals system.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals would be receiving a more proven starter with upside in Brayan Bello. The 26-year-old went 11-9 with a 3.35 ERA in 2025 and pitched 166 ⅔ innings. He’s the type of young starter that Bloom could target in a potential deal.

He’s dealt with injuries in years past, but he could be exactly what the Cardinals are looking for as they try to strengthen their rotation.

