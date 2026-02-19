All Eyes on Masyn Winn as Cardinals Spring Training Begins

The St. Louis Cardinals have taken multiple steps backward this offseason, but these steps are going to propel them forward into the future.

They opted to trade four of their best players. Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray were both moved in two separate deal with the Boston Red Sox. The team's lone All-Star, Brendan Donovan, was traded to the Seattle Mariners later in the offseason. Veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado was moved to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As a result, the Cardinals are going to be led by a new crop of players. The new era in St. Louis is only just beginning, but who's going to be the most impactful player on the team this season?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

MLB.com's Theo DeRosa, Brent Maguire, and Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru recently put together a list of each team's best projected player heading into the season. For the Cardinals, it was shorttop Masyn Winn who's expected to lead the team this season.

Masyn Winn projected to lead the Cardinals this season

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) waits to bat during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"Winn is a sensational defender whose +21 Outs Above Average were tied for the third most in MLB in 2025, earning him his first career Gold Glove," They wrote. "His fielding at shortstop, a premium position, has been good enough to overcome his marginal offensive value, as Winn has a career .680 OPS after a .673 mark in 2025. He’s the top projected player on a Cardinals club that traded away several key pieces, including Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado, this offseason."

In terms of WAR, Winn will almost certainly be the best player on the team because of his defense. He's worth multiple wins above replacement with his glove alone.

Winn's bat is going to need to take a step back in the right direction this season. He struggled a bit at times last year, but the Cardinals need him to be a top of the lineup hitter for the next five to eight years, if not longer. They can't justify putting him at the top of the order if his OPS+ is below 100.

Either way, all eyes are on Winn this spring. He's likely going to be the Cardinals best player on multiple fronts.

More MLB: Overlooked Cardinals Prospect Beginning to Turn Heads in St. Louis