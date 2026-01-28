2 Underrated Starters Cardinals Should Target with Offseason Winding Down

The St. Louis Cardinals have been active this offseason, signing free agent pitchers Dustin May and Ryne Stanek while also trading Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray to contending teams. They may also not be done just yet.

The team could use a right-handed hitting outfielder, but they also could use a starting pitcher or two to bolster their rotation for 2026 and make sure that they have enough depth to get through the year.

Jon Heyman listed several starters that are still unsigned on X. Here are two underrated ones that the Cardinals could pursue to cover some innings for this season.

Griffin Canning

Jun 26, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Griffin Canning (46) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Canning is a starter that Heyman previously reported the Cardinals had interest in earlier this month. He put together a strong season with the New York Mets, going 7-3 with a 3.77 ERA in 16 starts.

Injuries are a concern for the former Gold Glover, but he is the type of low-risk, high-reward arm that Chaim Bloom should be targeting right now with the Cardinals rebuilding. He obviously isn't an ace, but is a reliable back-end arm that can give them innings if he can stay healthy.

It shouldn't take more than a one-year deal to land him at this point in the offseason.

Chris Bassitt

Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws a pitch in the ninth inning for game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Much like May, who was signed in December, Bassitt is a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm that can eat innings, and he also has big-game experience if the Cardinals ultimately outperform their expectations.

He went 11-9 with a 3.96 ERA in 31 starts and one relief appearance during the regular season, striking out 166 batters over 170 1/3 innings pitched. At 36, he's at the back end of his career, but shouldn't be too expensive for Bloom as the Cardinals look for ways to improve the roster but also stay true to their rebuild.

Bassitt could be an arm that becomes a solid trade piece at the deadline for St. Louis if they do sign him. If he performs well, he could bring back a good prospect or two as the Cardinals focus on the future.

The veteran right-hander is also a former All-Star, so there is merit in potentially signing somebody of his caliber and adding another proven veteran to improve the starting rotation.

