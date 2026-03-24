Adam Wainwright Gives Cardinals Fans Glimmer of Hope

The St. Louis Cardinals don't have big expectations around the league heading into the 2026 season, although the projections arguably are a bit low.

For example, ESPN currently has St. Louis' projected record to be 70-92. In 2023, the Cardinals went 71-91 in what was a disaster of a season. Are the 2026 Cardinals worse on paper? Arguably not. The biggest issue with that 2023 Cardinals team was brutal pitching that then got even worse when St. Louis traded Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty away. St. Louis' rotation should be a strength for the club in 2026 and there are more guys — like Richard Fitts — who can step in and help if injuries pop up or guys struggle. The bullpen arguably will be good as well in 2026. The biggest question marks for St. Louis are on offense with all of the young guys playing significant roles, but the talent is there to succeed.

Arguably, 70-92 is too low a projection, but the Cardinals also aren't likely to be a playoff team in 2026, unless a lot of things break in their favor. The Cardinals went 78-84 in 2025. Despite trading a few veterans away, this team arguably shouldn't be much below that thanks to all of the young guys coming up, like JJ Wetherholt.

The former Cardinals star speaks out

Oct 1, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Adam Wainwright (50) tips his cap as he receives a standing ovation after his final at bat during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

One thing that should excite the fanbase is the fact that former Cardinals star Adam Wainwright, who was a special instructor in camp, shared a very bold take on how quickly this team is going to turn things around.

"I had a chance to be a special instructor in Cardinals camp this last week," Wainwright wrote. "My family loves Jupiter and this was extra special time with my son Caleb and a great group of Players and coaches. A few comments about what I saw: the pitching is impressive actually. Young guys with big arms, big opportunity, and big goals. A LOT goes into preparing these players and the staff is crushing it. Oh, and there is a crop of prospects coming on the mound and in the field that will win. Tanner Franklin, Quinn Mathews, Liam Doyle, Richard Fitts, Mason Molina, Tai Peete, Joshua Baez, couple catchers that were legit, big arms, and dangerous bats. Give this team a couple years and it will be a World Series contender."

I had a chance to be a special instructor in @Cardinals camp this last week. My family loves Jupiter and this was extra special time with my son Caleb and a great group of Players and coaches. A few comments about what I saw: the pitching is impressive actually. Young guys… — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) March 23, 2026

Let's remember that Wainwright played 18 seasons in St. Louis, won 200 games and won a World Series. This guy saw a bit of everything throughout his career in St. Louis. Most of the time the Cardinals were winning, but there were times when the Cardinals weren't as fortunate. Wainwright saw everything. So, the fact that he's able to look at this young group and say that he believes they will be a World Series contender within a couple of years, just goes to show how talented this club is right now.

They're young and it's going to take some time to find their footing in the majors, like Wetherholt. But with the volume of prospect talent St. Louis has, this reset period could end up being the best thing that has happened to the club in years if Wainwright's prediction holds true.