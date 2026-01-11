Alex Bregman's $175M Cubs Deal Could Actually Help Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have at least two more trade candidates on their roster right now and may have been given a gift from one of their biggest rivals on Saturday night.

On the negative side, All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman is coming to the National League Central to help the Chicago Cubs for the next five seasons. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Saturday that Bregman and the Cubs agreed to terms on a five-year, $175 million deal.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Third baseman Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a five-year, $175 million contract, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "One year after their failed pursuit of Bregman in free agency, the Cubs land one of the biggest bats of the winter."

The Cardinals should call Boston now

Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox third base Alex Bregman (2) hits a home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Obviously, this deal doesn't help the Cardinals in the standings. In fact, it's going to make things even more difficult in the division. But what it does is potentially give the organization another avenue to making a deal with the Boston Red Sox. The Cardinals and Red Sox already have gotten two trades done this offseason. Boston has been previously linked to both Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado and now, with Bregman off the market, there is a hole in the infield. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch discussed the interest earlier in the week and noted it was contingent on Bregman.

"The Giants, Mariners and Royals have all maintained some level of interest in Donovan," Goold wrote. "At the same time, the Boston Red Sox are pushing to re-sign Bregman. Boston has had interest in Donovan pending other moves, and if Bregman signs elsewhere, the Red Sox could be the “fit” the Cardinals seek this winter for Nolan Arenado."

Boston was unable to retain the third baseman and now the Cardinals have not one, but two different trade candidates who could help fill the hole for the organization.

Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals have been waiting out the market and it already looks like a good idea.

More MLB: Full Details Behind Cardinals, Ryne Stanek Deal Look Like Steal