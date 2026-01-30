Astros Castoff Could Be Cardinals’ Next Pitching Project

The St. Louis Cardinals have specialized in adding pitching this offseason.

That isn't a secret in any way. The Cardinals acquired Hunter Dobbins and Richard Fitts from the Boston Red Sox, along with pitching prospects. The Cardinals got a pitching prospect from the Arizona Diamondbacks for Nolan Arenado. St. Louis signed Dustin May and Ryne Stanek and acquired Justin Bruihl. Clearly, the goal of the offseason — along with cutting ties with veterans — has been adding pitching to the organization.

There's another hurler available the club arguably should take a look at: J.P. France of the Houston Astros. On Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that France had been designated for assignment by the organization to make room for Kai-Wei Teng.

Apr 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher J.P. France (68) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"The Astros are designating J.P. France for assignment, source tells The Athletic," Rome wrote. "That presumably will clear a 40-man roster spot for Kai-Wei Teng, whom Houston is on the verge of acquiring from the San Francisco Giants."

France is the exact type of hurler the club should be taking a flyer on. In 2023, France logged a 3.83 ERA in 24 total appearances for the Astros, including 23 starts. His career has been impacted by injuries ever since, though. In 2024, he made five starts before undergoing season-ending surgery. In 2025, he was only able to make nine appearances down in the minors and two in the big leagues. In the majors, he had a 2.25 ERA in four innings pitched. In the minors, he had a 6.59 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

France is someone who now that he has been designated for assignment, all it would take is a waiver claim to get him, unless a team with a higher priority puts a claim in. If he were to go unclaimed, then it's unclear if he would go to free agency, or head to the minors in Houston's system. Based on the league rules, if France goes unclaimed, the club can outright him and he would not be able to reject it.

"If the player clears outright waivers, he may be assigned outright to the Minor Leagues," the league rules read. However, players with more than five years of Major League service time can reject an assignment to the Minor Leagues, and players with more than three years of Major League service time, or who have been previously outrighted, may reject the outright assignment in favor of free agency in lieu of the assignment. If the player clears unconditional release waivers, he is unconditionally released."

France does not have five seasons of big league service time. So, the Caridnals would likely have to claim him. But this is a guy who is just 30 years old who could provide minor league depth with big league upside, which the club doesn't have a lot of.

