Blockbuster Cardinals Trade Idea Brings 25-Year-Old All-Star To St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly headed for a rebuild this offseason and they've already opted to make moves in that direction. St. Louis has cut ties with Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray in a pair of trades with the Boston Red Sox this winter.

They're likely headed for a few more moves in the coming weeks. Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan are likely on the trade block, and the Cardinals would be smart to deal them both away.

But could they look to add some young talent to their roster, too?

FanSided's Christopher Kline recently suggested the Cardinals could look to swing a trade with the Washington Nationals to acquire All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams this offseason, but does the idea make any sense?

Could the Cardinals make a move for Nationals star CJ Abrams?

Sep 24, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) fields a ball hit by Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr (13) (not shown) during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a deliberate teardown, with Bloom turning burdensome veteran contracts into young pitching and other valuable prospect capital. There is no pressure to win in St. Louis next season — at least not internally — and it feels like Bloom will probably avoid shelling out major assets in a trade.

"That said, there’s no reason the Cards can’t at least consider someone like CJ Abrams, the 25-year-old lefty with three years of cheap club control remaining. The Washington Nationals are similarly undergoing an intense and all-encompassing rebuild. Abrams is, on paper, young enough to be part of that rebuild, but the clock is ticking."

This idea seems rather unlikely on the surface, but if the Cardinals are willing to part ways with talented young players, there's a chance it could come to fruition.

The Nationals have a very talented young core, so it's unlikely they'd be interested in blowing up their roster, but if the Cardinals are willing to move multiple top prospects, this deal could be realistic.

It doesn't seem like the Cardinals would be willing to do so, but it might make sense.

Trading players like Thomas Saggese, Richard Fitts, and Tink Hence to the Nationals to acquire a very talented player like Abrams would be good for the team. Abrams could play second base or third base for the next few seasons while top prospect JJ Wetherholt sticks at the other infield spot. Masyn Winn should remain at shortstop.

It's unrealistic, but the Cardinals could shock the baseball world and make a blockbuster move.

