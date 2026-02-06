Blockbuster Cardinals Trade Idea Sends Star Pitcher to Blue Jays

The St. Louis Cardinals have made a lot of big trades over the last few months, but they might not be done yet. They traded Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox earlier this offseason before moving Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Most recently, they traded Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for a haul of prospects. These four trades have bolstered the Cardinals' farm system in a huge way, but they have one more player to move: JoJo Romero.

Romero has been mixed in trade rumors for a few months, but nothing has materialized to this point. Still, a deal could come together before opening day.

ESPN's David Schoenfield recently put together a mock trade that would send Romero to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for outfielder Davis Schneider.

Cardinals could finish offseason with a JoJo Romero trade

"Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom is on the record as looking for a right-handed outfield bat, and with Austin Hays just signing with the White Sox, the free agent market is thin. Schneider can certainly jump on a left-hander -- just ask Blake Snell -- but he has a limited role with the Blue Jays," Schoenfield wrote. "The Kazuma Okamoto signing pushes Addison Barger to right field, which in turn makes George Springer the full-time DH.

"The Jays will want to give Anthony Santander, entering the second year of his five-year, $92.5 million deal, a long run in left field after an injury-plagued 2025. Nathan Lukes is still there as well and Myles Straw is the defense/speed backup."

Romero would fill the biggest hole on the Blue Jays roster. They struggled to lock games down when the bullpen came in last year. Adding Romero to the backend of the bullpen would help patch this hole in the biggest way possible.

Schneider could provide a big boost to the big-league squad from day one. He's a very talented outfielder who would fill one of the big roster voids in St. Louis. Typically, the Cardinals will look for prospects in these trades, but if they can net Schneider, it could be worthwhile.

