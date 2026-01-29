Blue Jays Linked to Massive Trade for Cardinals' Veteran Star

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a huge rebuild right now. They've swung plenty of trades over the last year to add to their farm system. As a result, their minor league stystem has as much talent as almost any unit in the National League.

But the Cardinals likely aren't done making moves.

Brendan Donovan and JoJo Romero seem like the next two star players to be traded from St. Louis. Both players should net a solid return for the team.

Just Baseball's Ethan Miller recently suggested Romero could be one of the top trade targets for the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason.

JoJo Romero is the perfect trade target for the Blue Jays

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"With the Cardinals starting their rebuild, someone like JoJo Romero seems to be another name on his way out. While he isn’t the impact name like the previous two, he would still add a little more support to the team’s lefty relievers," Miller wrote. "Speaking of Little, he unfortunately struggles in the same way Brendon Little does, as his 11.4 walk rate puts him in the bottom eight percent of baseball (Little was in the bottom one percent).

"What pairs well with the Jays, however, is a very high ground-ball% (95th percentile) and low average exit velocity (91st). His slider is his killer pitch, as it had a run value of +9 (the same as Kevin Gausman’s splitter) in 2025, and opponents hit just .181 against it."

The Blue Jays need to add a star reliever or two if they want to get back to the World Series and potentially win it. Adding Romero would be the perfect move going into the season.

The lefty is one of the better high leverage options in the NL right now. He'd likely net the Cardinals a big return if they moved him, which seems like the next domino to fall.

Toronto has some top prospects to cut ties with in a potential deal for Romero. The Cardinals could look to bring in one or two of their top 10 prospects in a deal that sends Romero to Toronto.

