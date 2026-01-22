Cardinals Linked to Blockbuster Trade Involving Fan Favorite All-Star

The St. Louis Cardinals opted to enter a rebuild over the past few months. At the trade deadline last season, they sent a handful of relievers to contending teams. They were able to net a haul of prospects in exchange for Phil Maton, Steven Matz, and Ryan Helsley.

This offseason, they've already cut ties with Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Nolan Arenado in big trades. And they might not be done there.

The Cardinals could look to trade players like JoJo Romero, Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, and Alec Burleson in the coming weeks. Donovan might be the most likely player to be traded.

MLB's Mark Feinsand recently listed Donovan as one of the top trade candidates of the offseason, suggesting he could be moved in the coming weeks.

Brendan Donovan trade buzz quickly heating up this offseason

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"Ryan Mountcastle has shown the ability to impact a lineup (33 home runs in 2021), but it’s been a few years since he put together a full, healthy, productive season," Feinsand wrote. "Baltimore has nowhere for Mountcastle to play with the addition of Pete Alonso and the emergence of Samuel Basallo, so the 28-year-old could likely be had at a minimal cost.

"There has been some buzz about the Astros potentially making Isaac Paredes available, though it’s far from certain that he’ll be moved. Infielders Nico Hoerner, Brendan Donovan and Brett Baty may not fit the 'impact bat' definition, but all three could be moved prior to the season."

Donovan would likely net the Cardinals a haul in return on the trade block. He's a versatile defender with an All-Star level bat.

The Seattle Mariners make a lot of sense as a suitor for Donovan. They need a second baseman to replace Jorge Polanco and a third baseman to replace Eugenio Suárez. Adding Donovan would be adding one player that could fill either role in a big way. The San Francisco Giants also make sense for Donovan. They've been very aggressive over the last year, so a huge move for Donovan could make sense.

Either way, trading Donovan makes sense if the Cardinals can get a big haul in return.

