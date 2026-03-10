Mets Drawing Early Trade Buzz for Cardinals Star Outfielder

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a huge roster rebuild right now. They kicked this rebuild off with four massive trades this offseason.

Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras were sent to the Boston Red Sox in a pair of deals that landed the Cardinals a haul of prospects. The Cardinals traded Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks, too. Finally, they traded Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners in a three team blockbuster.

But the Cardinals might not be done yet. They could be targeting more trades.

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports recently put together a list of 10 trade candidates with a few suitors for each. Axisa suggested the New York Mets would be a landing spot for Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar in the coming months.

Lars Nootbaar could be the perfect target for the Mets

Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"New POBO Chaim Bloom had an active offseason and moved nearly every veteran on the St. Louis roster (Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray, etc.)," Axisa wrote. "Only Nootbaar remains, possibly because he had double heel surgery early in the offseason. He has never fully launched and lived up to the terrific contact quality numbers (exit velocity, etc.), though Nootbaar is a very good and very valuable player, one who is under team control for two seasons.

"He can hit leadoff and play center field in a pinch, and you needn't try hard to convince yourself there's upside beyond the near .800 OPS he's posted throughout his career. As with most players in this post, the question is not will Nootbaar get traded, but when. (That also applies to rental lefty reliever JoJo Romero. The Cardinals will move him soon enough.) Early possible landing spots: Diamondbacks, Mets, Royals."

The Mets have made a few big additions this offseason. But they could look to land another left-handed outfielder to bolster the offense and the depth this winter.

Nootbaar is coming off double heel surgery this offseason and it's unclear when he will be back on the field. Even after he gets back on the field, it's unclear when he will be back at 100 percent. As a result, the trade should be affordable enough for the Mets to pursue.

The Cardinals should be able to take whatever they can get in a deal for Nootbaar. He likely doesn't have a lengthy future in St. Louis as the team continues this rebuild. Landing two prospects in the Mets top 30 prospects would be a win for the Cardinals.