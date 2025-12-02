Cardinals 10-Year Veteran Open to Trade If Ideal Landing Spot Emerges

The St. Louis Cardinals have already gotten to work on their rebuild. Last week, they sent Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for pitchers Richard Fitts and Brandon Clarke.

With the Winter Meetings approaching, the Cardinals are also likely to trade Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado. But there may be another player that could be on the move.

First baseman Willson Contreras has repeatedly said that he hopes to remain with the Cardinals, but Katie Woo of The Athletic noted that while this remains true, there could be a scenario in which he accepts a trade elsewhere.

Willson Contreras Could Still Be Moved

“Despite saying at the end of the season that he’d prefer to stay with the Cardinals, Willson Contreras is open to trade offers and has become more willing to waive his full no-trade clause for the right fit, multiple league sources told The Athletic.” Woo wrote.

“This will not necessarily change the Cardinals’ order of operations, but they will continue to gauge interest on Contreras and present the 10-year veteran with the option to approve a trade, should one arise.”

While it would seem that Contreras wants to stay in St. Louis, there is still a chance he could be moved. Depending on how much money the Cardinals eat, they could bring back a solid return for the veteran slugger.

If he is moved, then first base would be open for Alec Burleson to play full-time, which could change a lot of things for the Cardinals in 2026.

It’s clear that the Cardinals are setting contending to the side for next season, and while Contreras originally said he wanted to stay in St. Louis, there may be a move after all.

Having him around makes them a better team than what they would be without him, but moving him might be tempting if they can bring back some young and controllable pitching. In that case, it might be worth it to at least consider a trade.

It would help for the Cardinals to have a proven hitter around, however, and Contreras checks that box. It should be interesting to see which teams might pursue the three-time All-Star and if the Cardinals will actually consider making a trade.

Staying in St. Louis may be his preference, but the right team could tempt him to waive his no-trade clause.

