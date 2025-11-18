Cardinals 25-Year-Old Slugger Reportedly Is Available

It's the quiet before the storm right now across Major League Baseball.

The Seattle Mariners are the lone team in the league that has made a big move so far this offseason by signing Josh Naylor. Outside of that, every other team in the league is still on standby. That doesn't mean teams aren't working behind the scenes, but there's nothing to show for the work yet, outside of rumors.

Soon enough, we will start to see movement around the league and ESPN's Jeff Passan shed some light on all of the latest buzz on Tuesday. Passan pinpointed rumors and chatter that he's hearing from all across the league in a column. For the St. Louis Cardinals, he unsurprisingly pointed to Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray as guys who could be traded. On top of this, he specifically mentioned 25-year-old slugger Nolan Gorman as someone who could be moved.

This could be the offseason the Cardinals trade Nolan Gorman

"The Cardinals are open for business," Passan wrote. "Nolan Arenado is almost certain to waive his no-trade protection and move. Willson Contreras could, too. The biggest prize is utilityman Brendan Donovan, whose departure could pave the way for the ascent of top prospect J.J. Wetherholt. Others who could move include JoJo Romero and infielder Nolan Gorman."

Arguably, this is a move that should be made this offseason.

Gorman has been at the center of trade rumors over the last year -- along with guys like Arenado and Gray. But, hasn't been moved. Last offseason, it seemed like a possibility. St. Louis opted against making deals and instead entered the 2025 season with the same left-handed logjam that has been a story for a few seasons at this point.

Gorman is a former first-round pick with big upside, but there isn't a big pathway to consistent playing time right now. If the Cardinals were to trade both Arenado and Brendan Donovan, maybe it would be the case. But, there's more talent coming up from the minors in JJ Wetherholt, who is another left-handed bat who plays in the infield.

The 25-year-old dealt with an inconsistent role once again in 2025, but even when he became the everyday third baseman with Arenado on the Injured List, he struggled offensively. From August 1st through September 14th -- one day before Arenado returned on the 15th -- Gorman slashed .198/.298/.351 with five homers and 17 RBIs. That's not going to cut it. His trade value may not be high right now, but cutting ties with him could open up playing time for others and end up being an addition by subtraction.

