Cardinals 'Biggest Prize' On Trade Block Revealed

One thing that has become abundantly clear so far this offseason is that Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray aren't the only trade candidates on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Over the last few months, these two have been discussed almost daily as potential trade chips. And that is still the case. But, neither are the Cardinals' "biggest prize" on the trade block, though. That is All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"The Cardinals are open for business. Nolan Arenado is almost certain to waive his no-trade protection and move," Passan wrote. "Willson Contreras could, too. The biggest prize is utilityman Brendan Donovan, whose departure could pave the way for the ascent of top prospect J.J. Wetherholt. Others who could move include JoJo Romero and infielder Nolan Gorman."

There has been a lot of reported interest in Brendan Donovan

This falls in line with reporting from Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch from the general manager meetings. Goold specifically mentioned the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Cleveland Guardians as potential fits for him, but noted that the market for Donovan could be much larger. Goold cited a source who noted that half the teams in the majors would like him and said the number should be as high as 22 teams.

Donovan is 28 years old and already has been an All-Star and a Gold Glove Award winner in his young career. He has played just four seasons in the big leagues, but has become an extremely valuable piece, so it's no surprise that his market is massive.

It's not often you find a guy who can seemingly plug any hole on a roster, aside from pitcher and catcher. In four seasons with the Cardinals, he has seen time at every position on the field except for center field, pitcher, and catcher.

If the Cardinals are rebuilding, Donovan arguably would be a good guy to have around to help expedite the process. But, if the interest in him is as high as Passan and Goold say it is, then there's a real chance that the Cardinals could benefit from a bidding war. It would be tough to see him go, but if someone makes a crazy offer, then it will have to be considered.

