Cardinals Predicted To Sign 2.83 ERA Closer For Short Stint

The St. Louis Cardinals could use a high-leverage bullpen arm this offseason after trading Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz away throughout the summer.

But who could be an option for the Cardinals? MLB Network's Jon Morosi weighed in and predicted that the team will sign seven-year veteran Pete Fairbanks, but just to trade him ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The Cardinals should add a hurler

"The St. Louis Cardinals," Morosi said when asked to predict Fairbanks' ultimate landing spot. "Here's how I see this playing out. The Cardinals will make some trades, they'll move some veteran position players out there and then they'll sign Fairbanks, who by the way, pitched his college ball at the University of Missouri.

"So, a bit of a homecoming story for him. So, he comes back to Missouri, maybe you sign him on a one-year deal (and) he becomes the closer in St. Louis and then Chaim Bloom moves him at the deadline. Remember, of course, there's a connection, Chaim Bloom and Fairbanks going back to Tampa Bay."

Fairbanks transitioned fully into a closer role back in 2023 and has been lights-out ever since. In 156 total appearances, Fairbanks has pitched to a 2.98 ERA and 171-to-55 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 151 innings pitched, to go along with 75 saves.

In 2025, Fairbanks had a 2.83 ERA and a career high 27 saves in 61 total outings for the Tampa Bay Rays.

As Morosi noted, Fairbanks has a connection to Chaim Bloom after spending time together with the Rays. With Helsley no longer a part of the organization, there isn't a clear-cut closer on the roster. The role was split after he was traded with guys like JoJo Romero and Riley O'Brien getting opportunities. Romero had eight saves and O'Brien had six saves.

Fairbanks is a guy who could help the Cardinals right away. Plus, the idea of signing him to then flip him at the deadline isn't a bad strategy by any means as well. There's always going to be a team willing to pay top-dollar for a reliever ahead of the trade deadline, if they do well throughout the season of course.

Chalk this up as an a prediction from an insider that makes a lot of sense.

