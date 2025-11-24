Cardinals Fan-Favorite 'Finalizing' Deal To Return: Instant Impact

It sounds like a fan-favorite will be returning to the St. Louis Cardinals organization after just a few days away.

The 2025 non-tender deadline came on Nov. 21. St. Louis non-tendered four players: catcher Yohel Pozo, right-handed pitcher Jorge Alcala, left-handed pitcher John King, and right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse.

It sounds like Pozo's time away from the organization will be short-lived, though. On Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Pozo is "finalizing" a new deal to return to St. Louis.

Aug 28, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59, left) is congratulated by catcher Yohel Pozo (63) after the Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

"Cardinals are finalizing a deal with catcher Yohel Pozo to re-sign back with organization, per source," Goold wrote on X. "Backup catcher gives Cardinals depth. And, worth noting, he won the Darryl Kile award as voted on by his teammates this season."

In a season full of negative stories, Pozo was a bright spot for the 2025 Cardinals. He wasn't someone expected to come in and play a big role for St. Louis. In fact, Pozo hadn't played in the majors since playing 21 games back with the Texas Rangers back in 2021. That was his lone big league experience until 2025.

With the Cardinals needing catching depth, Pozo proved to be an unlikely, but positive option. He played in 67 games and slashed .231/.262/.375 with five home runs, 19 RBIs, seven walks, and eight doubles.

The return of Pozo to the organization does make things a bit interesting for the team at catcher heading into Spring Training. Pedro Pagés played in 112 games last season and became the team's primary catcher with Iván Herrera not getting much action behind the plate due to injury. But, the expectation is that Herrera will be ready to go by the time the 2026 season gets here to return to his catching duties.

Also, the Cardinals have No. 6 prospect Jimmy Crooks who made his big league debut down the stretch. So, now the Cardinals have four catchers who got at least some big league experience in 2025.

Pozo is a solid depth piece to have, especially at the Triple-A level. But, even then, the Cardinals have three other options. Does Crooks start down in the minors? Does someone get traded? The Cardinals added Leonardo Bernal to the 40-man roster after spending the 2025 season in Double-A. After playing 107 games in Double-A and impressing, it's a safe bet that he'll see some action in Triple-A in 2026, although that is speculation.

All in all, that's at least five options across Triple-A and the big leagues unless the team makes a move.

