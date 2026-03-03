Cardinals-Astros Rumors Return With Isaac Paredes, Lars Nootbaar in Middle

The St. Louis Cardinals were no stranger to big trades throughout the offseason.

Chaim Bloom and Co. made it clear as the offseason began that things were going to be different for St. Louis and that was accurate. The Cardinals traded Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras away. Even with the moves that did get done, there were rumors about the possibility of others JoJo Romero and Lars Nootbaar specifically were talked about as potential trade chips as well.

Nootbaar would've been someone who could've brought a big return to town, but offseason double heel surgery certainly was a factor. If the 2026 season were to start tomorrow and the Cardinals didn't get another deal done ahead of time, they'd arguably be fine. Romero is healthy and has one season of control left, so he would be an intriguing guy to flip. Nootbaar, on the other hand, still is working his way back into the fold. His trade value will only increase if he can show on the field that he's fully back up and running. While this is the case, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shared a column highlighting the Houston Astros' questionable roster building and need of a left-handed outfielder and mentioned Nootbar and surprisingly Alec Burleson.

The Cardinals could still have trade chips

Sep 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) strikes out against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"Houston Astros’ infield surplus is untenable. General manager Dana Brown needs to resolve it by Opening Day, or he will create tension in his clubhouse and put manager Joe Espada in an uncomfortable spot," Rosenthal wrote. "The necessary move is to trade third baseman Isaac Paredes for a left-handed-hitting outfielder, an idea the Astros have discussed most thoroughly with the Boston Red Sox, according to people briefed on the discussions. Talks stalled, however, and the clubs have not been in recent contact. ...

"The St. Louis Cardinals have two left-handed hitting outfielders who might interest the Astros, Lars Nootbaar and Alec Burleson. Paredes isn’t a fit for a rebuilding club like St. Louis, so the Astros would need to find a taker elsewhere in a three-team arrangement. That’s the kind of concept Brown should be revisiting. Earlier in the offseason, before the Seattle Mariners acquired utilityman Brendan Donovan, Brown engaged in serious discussions about a deal that would have brought Donovan to Houston and sent Paredes to Boston."

As Rosenthal noted, this isn't the first time Paredes' name has been mentioned in talks around the Cardinals. But, like in the other situation with the Boston Red Sox, Paredes isn't a fit in St. Louis right now.

Paredes has just two seasons of control so he seemingly wouldn't be a fit for St. Louis, as Rosenthal pointed out. Donovan was traded in part because he only had two seasons of control left. The Astros could use a lefty-hitting outfielder and Nootbaar obviously is that. But, again, his trade value isn't at its peak right now. St. Louis doesn't need to make a move. If someone makes an offer they can't refuse, that's one thing. But the Cardinals don't need to just give Nootbaar away, especially with the outfield in St. Louis thin.

Burleson has moved to first base for the Cardinals as well. It would be a pretty big shock if the Cardinals even thought to a consider a deal involving him.

So, while the Astros could use either of these guys, that doesn't mean that St. Louis needs to move them.