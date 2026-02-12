2 Best Trade Destinations for Cardinals’ JoJo Romero

The St. Louis Cardinals were quite busy over the winter. After a flurry of activity this offseason, they enter spring training without Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Brendan Donovan. The team engaged in a fire sale this winter and traded almost all of their major chips.

However, one piece still remains, and that is left-hander JoJo Romero. He is in the final year of his contract, so it makes sense for St. Louis to move him. Chaim Bloom has at least been shopping him.

Here are two teams that could make a lot of sense for Romero if the Cardinals end up getting a good offer or two.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Apr 20, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Evan Phillips (59) pitches during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dodgers have a lot of pitching already, but their bullpen is a little uncertain. Evan Phillips just re-signed but is going to miss some time. Michael Kopech is still a free agent and Tanner Scott also struggled last year.

The Dodgers have a lot of solid young pitching in their system that St. Louis could benefit from, and it could set the Cardinals up well for the future. It also wouldn't hurt them to add one more piece to their mix. Romero would give them a late-inning option who is also capable of closing.

The Cardinals also aren't going to contend anyway, so it's best to capitalize on Romero's value while they still can, and the Dodgers are always open for business.

Houston Astros

Aug 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Astros may be without Josh Hader for a little bit. He has resumed throwing after some biceps discomfort, but it set him back a bit. Depending on how much time it costs him, the Astros are another team that could use some bullpen help.

Unfortunately, their farm system is depleted a little bit, so the Cardinals probably wouldn't get anything super noteworthy for him. But a path to a trade could be opened up if Hader is unable to come back soon.

That would allow the Cardinals to do away with an expiring contract and set themselves up for another potential sale at the trade deadline this coming summer. It will be interesting to see if the Cardinals keep entertaining offers for the veteran left-hander as spring training continues.

It's clear that they are rebuilding right now.

