Cardinals Bolster Pitching Depth With Latest Rule 5 Selection

The St. Louis Cardinals are rebuilding this offseason. They’ve already traded Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox for pitchers Brandon Clarke and Richard Fitts. But just because they’re trading their veterans doesn’t mean they aren’t looking to add some pieces.

The Cardinals need to bolster their pitching depth, and Chaim Bloom has been very active in trying to find more depth pieces to boost the roster.

The Rule 5 Draft is currently taking place. The Cardinals have lost a few pitchers in the draft, but they have also added some. On X, they announced their latest selection and welcomed him to the organization.

Cardinals Add Pitching Depth

“We have selected RHP Matt Pushard in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 draft,” the Cardinals announced.

“Our 40-player roster now stands at 40.”

Pushard was a two-way player at the University of Maine back in 2017, but converted to pitching full-time the next year. The Miami Marlins signed him back in 2022.

At Triple-A Jacksonville, he posted a 3.61 ERA, striking out 73 batters over 62 ⅓ innings pitched. The Cardinals have been active in their search for pitching this offseason, even after trading Gray.

Pushard adds to their bullpen depth and gives them an option to fill a role in case of an injury. Not much else is known about the 28-year-old right-hander at the moment, but the Cardinals were low on pitching depth, and adding Pushard gives them a little bit of insurance.

The Cardinals will soon need to add starting pitching to their Major League roster. They can do that by trading some of their veterans and bringing back young, controllable pitching in return, or signing a veteran rotation arm in free agency.

But selecting Pushard is a good start in terms of adding relief arms. A lot of high-leverage relievers have already signed and may have been out of the Cardinals’ price range, but adding pieces in the Rule 5 Draft is a good way for them to stock up on arms and make sure they have enough depth to get through the 2026 season.

It will be interesting to see if Pushard can compete for a spot in the bullpen out of spring training and what his role might be.

