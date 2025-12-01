Insider Details Cardinals’ Strategy With 2025 All-Star Moving Forward

The St. Louis Cardinals recently got started on their rebuild under Chaim Bloom, sending right-hander Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Brandon Clarke and Richard Fitts.

Of the remaining players with no-trade clauses, Willson Contreras still wants to stay in St. Louis, while Nolan Arenado is likely to be on the move at some point this winter. However, they aren’t the only players worth keeping an eye on as trade rumors heat up.

All-Star Brendan Donovan is their top asset thanks to his two years of club control. On MLB Network, Derrick Goold revealed what the Cardinals’ thought process is with their star second baseman.

What The Cardinals Are Thinking With Brendan Donovan

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (21) and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak pose for a photo after Donovan is named the St. Louis Cardinals 2025 Roberto Clemente nominee prior to their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

“There are more teams interested in him than aren’t. He has gotten a lot of attention on this trade market for obvious reasons,” Goold said. “This is a spot where the Cardinals go ‘okay’, his two years with them, are they going to contend within that time? If not, then how can they maximize the return they get on him because their time might be after he becomes a free agent.”

The Cardinals are looking to acquire young pitching in exchange for their trade pieces. They did that with the Red Sox in the Gray deal.

But Donovan is somebody that could bring back a strong haul of prospects, some of which could be Major League ready and could immediately slot into St. Louis’ rotation.

So, if they aren’t going to contend in 2026 and 2027, then it makes sense to find an ideal trade partner for Donovan in order to capitalize on his value.

Now is the perfect time for St. Louis to be shopping him and looking at different ways to bring in some young and controllable pitching for the future. As long as they can add solid pitching, then trading Donovan needs to be a top priority.

Plenty of teams are already showing interest and will be prepared to give the Cardinals their best offer as they try to build for 2026 and the Cardinals continue to rebuild.

They’ll be an interesting team to watch at the Winter Meetings next week, but the Cardinals should be prepared to trade their lone All-Star from 2025 and keep the focus on the future.

