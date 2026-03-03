Cardinals Spring Roster Cuts Include Electric Switch-Pitcher, 10 Others

The St. Louis Cardinals made their first round of Spring Training cuts on Monday.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on X that the Cardinals sent 11 players down, including No. 4 overall prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje

"Cardinals make first trims of camp: 11 players sent out including Mike Antico, Jurrangelo Cijntje, Austin Love, Graysen Tarlow, and also rehabbing pitchers Sem Robberse, Tekoah Roby, Zack Thompson, and Ixan Henderson," Goold wrote. "Roby is the only option. Ten others reassigned."

The Cardinals officially announced the moves shortly afterward.

We have made the following roster moves.



Our Spring Training roster now stands at 57 players. pic.twitter.com/yPhXQNCqNZ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 2, 2026

The Cardinals are getting their roster in order

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (87) throws a pitch during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

There aren't many surprises in the list, but this is just the beginning for the organization and is a clear sign that Opening Day really is finally starting to get close. The biggest name on the list is Cijntje. The switch-pitcher made it into one game for the Cardinals and allowed just one base hit across two scoreless innings pitched. Cijntje also struck out two batters in the process. He came over to St. Louis in the club's three-team Brendan Donovan blockbuster trade with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

The 22-year-old has just one professional season under his belt so far after being selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft. He made his professional debut in 2025 and had a 3.99 ERA in 26 total appearances in the Mariners' farm system, including 23 starts. He made it all the way up to Double-A. When the regular season kicks off, he'll be someone to watch down in the minors to see if he can make it up to St. Louis this year.

Robberse, Roby, Thompson and Henderson are other options that Cardinals fans have likely heard of to this point, but all are working their way back from injuries, as Goold pointed out.

Because of all of the moves of the offseason, it felt like a long few months. Now, we're under one month away from Opening Day and the club is getting the roster in order. It's certainly an exciting time for St. Louis. We're almost back to real baseball.