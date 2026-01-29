Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan Linked to NL West Team in Trade Idea

The St. Louis Cardinals haven't made any major roster moves since earlier this month when they traded Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras were also previously shipped out in separate deals with the Boston Red Sox.

But with spring training fast approaching, they may not be done just yet. Brendan Donovan still remains in St. Louis, and while he'll likely stay if he enters spring camp in a Cardinals' uniform, the chances of him being traded are never zero.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com predicts that the San Francisco Giants could still make some big moves, and Donovan was listed as a potential fit.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Giants still lurking in Brendan Donovan sweepstakes

Jul 26, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) is out at second base as St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) tries in vain for a double play in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

"Three-quarters of the infield is set with Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman, but second base remains a need, one that could be filled by a trade for either Brendan Donovan or Nico Hoerner," Feinsand wrote.

Donovan's asking price is high, and the Cardinals aren't moving away from that price. This could be what is causing teams to hesitate to make a deal with them for the All-Star second baseman.

In the end, it could ultimately result in the Cardinals holding onto Donovan instead of trading him, at least until the trade deadline. But the Giants do have some intriguing prospects that the Cardinals might want.

Last month, Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that infielder Gavin Kilen and left-hander Carson Whisenhunt were two prospects that the two teams had discussed. Whisenhunt could slide right into St. Louis' rotation if the Cardinals ultimately make a trade sending Donovan to San Francisco.

Ketel Marte is off the trade market, and Nico Hoerner is the other option teams are looking into. But trading Donovan would allow the Cardinals to clear some space on their roster for younger players and cut down on the number of left-handed bats they have on the position player side of things.

The Cardinals are rebuilding, so a trade of Donovan makes sense as they try to focus on the future. Keeping him wouldn't be the worst possible outcome, but it might be best to capitalize on his value while it's at an all-time high and before he enters the final year of his contract in 2027.

More MLB: 2 Underrated Starters Cardinals Should Target with Offseason Winding Down