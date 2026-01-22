Latest Red Sox Rumor Could Be Good News for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have been active this offseason. They finally kicked off their rebuild by trading Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado to contending ballclubs.

Gray and Contreras both went to the Boston Red Sox in separate deals. Now, the next trade chip on the list is Brendan Donovan. He could bring back the best haul for the Cardinals in a potential trade.

The Red Sox have been one of the teams interested in him. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports that Boston is currently in trade discussions with multiple teams as they look to add another bat to their mix.

Latest Red Sox Rumor Could Bode Well For Cardinals

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) collects a ball hit by the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"This is not a surprise or particularly revelatory, but have heard the Red Sox are, in fact, involved in serious trade talks all over the place when it comes to adding to the positional player group," Cotillo posted on X.

The Cardinals have been shopping Donovan all offseason, and teams such as the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners have also been in the mix for him. There is always also the chance that Donovan will end up staying in St. Louis instead.

He can bring back the best possible haul for St. Louis. They are still after young pitching prospects, and the Red Sox have plenty of those, including left-handers Connelly Early and Payton Tolle.

This report certainly bodes well for the Cardinals, as they have set a high price for Donovan and have been in contact with the Red Sox all offseason long.

Chaim Bloom was previously in charge of the Red Sox's baseball operations department before heading to St. Louis, so he has a lot of knowledge of their younger players and could bring back some good pieces in exchange for Donovan.

Of course, no targets were revealed in Cotillo's post, but if the Red Sox are involved in trade discussions "al over the place," then chances are the Cardinals are one of the teams they have been discussing deals with.

It will be interesting to see if the Cardinals and Red Sox can link up for another potential deal or if St. Louis will ultimately send Donovan elsewhere. The price is high, and the Cardinals are smart to sell high on their lone All-Star from 2025.

